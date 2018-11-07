The first measurable snowfall of November could happen in Madison Thursday night into Friday, with 1 to 2 inches possible before ending Friday morning.
The National Weather Service said the snow should start as a mix with rain between 7 and 10 p.m. Thursday, then switch to all snow overnight.
Temperatures are expected to remain cold through the weekend and into next week, with sun settling in beginning Saturday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear, low around 26.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 40.
- Thursday night: A slight chance of rain before 7 p.m., rain and snow between 7 and 10 p.m., then snow likely after 10 p.m., low around 28.
- Friday: A chance of snow before noon, then a slight chance of rain and snow between noon and 2 p.m., then a slight chance of snow after 2 p.m., high near 35.
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy then gradually becoming clear, low around 22. Winds gusting up to 25 mph.
- Saturday: Mostly sunny, high near 34.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 26.
- Sunday: Partly sunny, high near 40.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 27.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 36.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 23.
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high near 34.