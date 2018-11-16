Deer hunters might have great tracking conditions for the start of the nine-day season Saturday, with up to five inches of snow possible in southern Wisconsin, but drivers probably won't think it's great.
The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory shortly before noon Friday for all of southwest Wisconsin and most of south-central Wisconsin, including Madison, in effect from 9 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.
The advisory means periods of snow will cause travel difficulties, so drivers should expect snow-covered roads and limited visibility at times.
The snowstorm will come in from the west and head east, leaving southeast Wisconsin by late Saturday morning.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with higher amounts of 3 to 5 inches possible in localized areas.
"We will be watching the snow through the night," said Madison Streets spokesman Bryan Johnson.
The city will send out 32 trucks to plow and salt the busiest and most important streets, including major thoroughfares, bus routes and streets around hospitals and schools.
No snow emergency will be called for this storm, since that decision normally doesn't happen until 3 inches or more of snow has fallen, and this storm isn't supposed to generate measurable snow until late Friday night.
The street crews will stay out to re-do the salt routes as long as the storm produces snow.
Sanders will also be deployed to residential areas to make intersections, curves and hills safer to drive on.
There's no plan at this time for all streets to be plowed, but it could happen if the snow turns out to be inches more than forecast.
"Slippery conditions can develop during active snowfalls, even on salt routes," said Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines. "When roads cleared by salt route crews become covered by fresh snow, they will remain covered until the plow can make another loop through the route."
Residents can get snow plowing updates in Madison on the city's winter page at www.cityofmadison.com/residents/winter.
The snow should end by 9 a.m. Saturday, and the rest of the weekend is expected to be pretty nice but cold, with sunshine and highs in the low 30s.
The upcoming week should also be nice, with sunny skies each day and temperatures gradually warming to the mid-40s by Thanksgiving.