Up to 3 inches of snow possible in Madison on Wednesday night

Several inches of snow could blanket the Madison area starting Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
A Wisconsin shop along Lake Michigan is frozen solid after a massive storm that has walloped much of the U.S. The small shop, Simply Scandinavian, in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan, is covered in ice after high winds starting on December 23 caused huge waves that covered it in water. Gretel Sannikas, owner of Simply Scandinavian shop, but not the building, estimated there was a foot thick of ice on the building that built up over two or three days of high winds and waves.
The snow is expected to start Wednesday evening with a 90% chance of precipitation, the Weather Service said. Up to three inches of snow is possible.
Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.
Precipitation will alternate between rain and snow after midnight, with only rain expected after 3 a.m. Thursday.
During the rest of Thursday, snow could continue though less than an inch is possible with a high near 34 degrees.
Temperatures for the weekend will peak in the high twenties with expected lows reaching 21 degrees.
Photos: Remembering the Great Ice Storm of 1976
March 1976 ice storm
It may be wishful thinking proclaimed by this road sign in Fitchburg, because a blizzard probably would not have done as much damage as the ice storm that downed this power pole and the electric lines it carried.
JOSEPH W. JACKSON III, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
March 1976 ice storm cleanup
Mount Horeb High School students help clean up broken limbs on North 2nd Street.
ED STEIN, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
March 1976 ice storm fence
Icicles on a barbed-wire fence in the aftermath of the March 4, 1976, ice storm.
J.D. PATRICK, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
March 1976 ice storm power pole
Wires short out on a utility pole at 6209 Bridge Road in Monona during the ice storm of March 1976.
BRUCE FRITZ
March 1976 ice storm cars
Cars off the road during the Madison Ice storm of March 1976.
BRUCE FRITZ
March 1976 ice storm fence
Fence along Highway 73 following the ice storm of March 1976.
BRUCE FRITZ
March 1976 ice storm devastation
The ice storm devastated the countryside between Cambridge and Stoughton in eastern Dane County.
J.D. PATRICK, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
March 1976 ice storm front page
Front page of the Wisconsin State Journal from March 5, 1976.
March 1976 ice storm page
Page from the Wisconsin State Journal from March 6, 1976.
March 1976 ice storm front page
Front page of the Wisconsin State Journal from March 6, 1976.
March 1976 ice storm page
Page from the Wisconsin State Journal from March 6, 1976.
