Up to 3 inches of snow possible in Madison on Wednesday night

Several inches of snow could blanket the Madison area starting Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

The snow is expected to start Wednesday evening with a 90% chance of precipitation, the Weather Service said. Up to three inches of snow is possible.

Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

Precipitation will alternate between rain and snow after midnight, with only rain expected after 3 a.m. Thursday.

During the rest of Thursday, snow could continue though less than an inch is possible with a high near 34 degrees.

Temperatures for the weekend will peak in the high twenties with expected lows reaching 21 degrees.

