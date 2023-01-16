 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured top story

Up to 3 inches of snow possible in Madison on Wednesday night

Snow clearing (copy) (copy)
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Several inches of snow could blanket the Madison area starting Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. 

A Wisconsin shop along Lake Michigan is frozen solid after a massive storm that has walloped much of the U.S. The small shop, Simply Scandinavian, in Gills Rock along Green Bay on Lake Michigan, is covered in ice after high winds starting on December 23 caused huge waves that covered it in water. Gretel Sannikas, owner of Simply Scandinavian shop, but not the building, estimated there was a foot thick of ice on the building that built up over two or three days of high winds and waves.

The snow is expected to start Wednesday evening with a 90% chance of precipitation, the Weather Service said. Up to three inches of snow is possible. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Wind gusts could reach 25 mph. 

Precipitation will alternate between rain and snow after midnight, with only rain expected after 3 a.m. Thursday.

During the rest of Thursday, snow could continue though less than an inch is possible with a high near 34 degrees. 

Temperatures for the weekend will peak in the high twenties with expected lows reaching 21 degrees. 

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics