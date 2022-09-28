Unseasonably chilly temperatures continue across southern Wisconsin

A cold start early Wednesday morning in southern Wisconsin, especially for Madison and areas west where we're seeing some frost in spots. Partly to mostly clear skies this morning with more clouds near Lake Michigan than locations farther inland. Skies will eventually become sunny for all this afternoon, but it will stay chilly throughout the day. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s in most locations. This is well below where we should be for Sept. 28 when we typically see high temperatures in the upper 60s. One thing that will help is we are expecting a little less wind than Tuesday. Just a light breeze today with wind gusts around 15 mph.

Get ready for another cold night. Many in southern Wisconsin will see low temperatures in the mid 30s with frost once again expected in spots. Sensitive plants should be brought indoors or covered. Once again, much cooler than normal for late September when we typically average the mid 40s in southern Wisconsin. The exception to the 30s will be locations right next to the lake. Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha will only cool into the mid 40s. Clear skies early Wednesday night, but a few clouds will return late. Light winds expected, so no wind chill factor to worry about.

After another cold start, we will see warmer temperatures Thursday afternoon. Still below normal for this time of year, but highs will reach the low 60s in most locations with a few managing the mid 60s. Mostly sunny skies in the morning, but partly cloudy in the afternoon. Light winds around 5 mph throughout the day.

It looks like we'll be staying dry for quite some time in southern Wisconsin. Our next chance of rain now isn't expected until next Tuesday and it only looks like a few showers will be possible.