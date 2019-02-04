Travel in southern Wisconsin could get treacherous beginning Tuesday night as two storm systems come one after the other, bringing a mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet to the region.
The National Weather Service said the first storm system comes to town Tuesday night and continues into early Wednesday, while the second system arrives Wednesday night and continues into Thursday night.
No big snowfall is forecast in either storm, and temperatures should stay seasonal or a little above normal, but the main problem will be the wintry mix on the pavement.
No warnings, watches or advisories have been issued, but stay on top of weather forecasts as the week goes on.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 15.
- Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of snow after 3 p.m., increasing clouds, high near 27.
- Tuesday night: An 80 percent chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet before midnight, then snow and freezing rain between midnight and 2 a.m., then freezing rain after 2 a.m., low around 23. Little or no ice accumulation expected, but we could see new snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch.
- Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high near 34.
- Wednesday night: A 60 percent chance of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 10 p.m., then freezing rain possibly mixed with sleet between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., then freezing rain after 11 p.m., low around 28. New ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch possible, new snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch possible.
- Thursday: A 50 percent chance of freezing rain before 2 p.m., then snow and freezing rain, high near 32.
- Thursday night: A 40 percent chance of snow and freezing rain before 7 p.m., then snow, low around 8.
- Friday: Partly sunny, high near 14.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 1 below
- Saturday: Sunny, high near 19.
- Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 12.
- Sunday: A 70 percent chance of snow, high near 27.