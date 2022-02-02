Tranquil weather for south-central Wisconsin while major snowstorm rages to the south

South-central and southwest Wisconsin will see cold and quiet weather, while a major snowstorm rages to the south, according to forecasters.

Far southeastern Wisconsin could see up to 2 inches of snow by Friday as the giant storm delivers a swath of heavy snow that was leaving double-digit totals across central and northern Illinois.

The totals reported as of mid-morning Wednesday to the National Weather Service included 11.1 inches in Peoria, 9.5 inches in New Lenox, 9 inches in Homewood, and 8.4 inches in Joliet.

The giant storm was impacting a long stretch of states from New Mexico and Colorado to Maine, with heavy snow from Missouri to Michigan and significant ice predicted along the lower Ohio Valley area from Louisville, Kentucky, to Memphis, Tennessee, the Associated Press reported.

The storm came on the heels of a vicious nor'easter last weekend that brought blizzard conditions to many parts of the East Coast.

Airlines canceled more than 1,400 flights in the U.S. scheduled for Wednesday, the flight-tracking service FlightAware.com showed, including more than three-quarters taken off the board in St. Louis.

"Around the country, we're planning to operate a limited or reduced schedule from some cities in the path of the storm but will make adjustments to the schedule as needed," Southwest spokesman Dan Landson told AP.

AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said the storm will impact around 90 million people at least 19 states and could further strain already strained supply chains.

"We could be looking at a big mess in moving products to where people and businesses need them as a result of our latest winter storm, and this interruption in the supply chain may be felt for weeks," Porter said.

Arctic air will plunge south in the wake of the storm, with wind chills down to zero and below as far south as western Texas, AccuWeather said.

Weather Service meteorologist Marcia Cronce said southeast Wisconsin could see less than an inch of snow on Wednesday, then up to 1-2 inches more from a lake effect snow brand that may brush areas along Lake Michigan like Racine and Kenosha.

In Madison on Wednesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 16 and north winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour producing wind chills of 5 below to 5.

Jimmy the groundhog didn't see his shadow in Sun Prairie, which by legend means an early spring for the area.

After an overnight low around 3 with wind chills of 10 below to zero, Thursday should be cloudy through mid-morning, then gradually clearing, with a high near 13 and north winds at 5 to 15 mph producing wind chills of 10 below to zero.

After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 2 below, Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies a high near 20 and light west winds increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

The Weather Service forecasts no chances for precipitation through Tuesday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, with highs near 27, 26, 25 and 36, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 1, 17, 4 and 16.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts up to an inch of snow in far southeastern Wisconsin on Wednesday, flurries possible later on Friday, and spotty, light snow possible Sunday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 17, 13, 18, 27, 28, 25 and 33, and overnight lows around 2, 5 below, 1, 17, 6 and 15.

Tuesday’s high in Madison was 44 at 12:15 p.m., 17 degrees above the normal high and 3 degrees below the record high of 47 for Feb. 1, set in 1968.

Tuesday’s low in Madison was 20 at 11:59 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal low and 48 degrees above the record low of 28 below for Feb. 1, set in 1985.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, 0.05 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.17 inches, 0.98 inches below normal. The 2022 precipitation total stayed at 0.48 inches, 1.04 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 1 is 0.46 inches in 1915.

With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s February total of zero was 0.5 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 15.6 inches, 10.6 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 16.2 inches, 13.6 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 1 is 8.3 inches in 2011.

Madison’s official snow depth is 5 inches.

