Track still uncertain for big snowstorm that could pound or miss southern Wisconsin on Thursday

A big snow storm could hit southern Wisconsin on Thursday, dealing a heavy blow to southeastern Wisconsin, or it could almost entirely miss the state, according to forecasters.

National Weather Service meteorologist Mark Gehring said rain on Wednesday will transition to a light wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow Wednesday night, with very light ice accumulations possible Wednesday night for southeastern Wisconsin.

Light snow is possible Wednesday night with limited accumulations, with a “low confidence” forecast setting up for Thursday.

Gehring said there are two possible scenarios: a more northerly track that could deliver snow for much of southern Wisconsin, with moderate to heavy snow for southeastern Wisconsin, or more southerly track that delivers only light snow over far southeastern Wisconsin.

“We aren't jumping on any solution at this point due to the very high uncertainty,” Gehring said.

The Weather Service said the wide-ranging possible snow totals range from zero to 2 inches for Platteville, Madison and Sheboygan; zero to 5 inches for Janesville; 1 to 7 inches for Milwaukee; and 2 to 9 inches for Kenosha.

AccuWeather said up to a foot of snow is expected to fall in a swath from northeastern Kansas to the thumb of Michigan that includes Chicago.

"This looks to be a rather dynamic storm with the potential for major impacts of several kinds, including heavy snow, significant ice accretion, flooding, severe weather and even a rather broad zone of strong winds," said AccuWeather meteorologist La Troy Thornton, adding that nearly the entire eastern half of the nation will likely be in play for at least one of these threats.

On the northwestern edge of the storm, localized whiteout or blizzard conditions will be possible as strong winds blow.

On the southern side of the storm, up to 3 inches of rain could fall from northeastern Oklahoma to western New York, and the clash of cold and warm air could lead to severe weather that may include tornadoes, said AccuWeather meteorologist Courtney Travis.

The snowstorm missing southern Wisconsin would fit with the 2021-22 season, which has seen both Madison and Milwaukee receiving less than half their normal snow, meteorologist Jonathan Erdman reported.

For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 17.1 inches, 18.9 inches below normal, while Milwaukee has recorded 15.4 inches, 18.8 inches below normal.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 36 and southeast winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour, gusting as high as 25 mph, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, temperatures will be rising to around 42 by 5 a.m. and then to 45 during the day as south winds blow at 10 to 20 mph and gust to 30 mph, turning out of the northwest in the afternoon. There’s a 90% chance for rain, mainly after 7 a.m., with a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

There’s an 80% chance for precipitation overnight Wednesday into Thursday in the form of rain before 7 p.m., rain, snow and sleet between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., and snow after 8 p.m., with snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch possible as the low falls to around 19.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for snow Thursday, Thursday night and Friday night.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday, mostly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday and Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 21, 29, 28, 45 and 41, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 1, 11, 25 and 31.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Katherine Noel said there is “still some uncertainty” with the track of the storm, which is likely to hit hardest in northern and central Illinois.

Noel forecasts a rain/snow mix developing Wednesday and continuing overnight; light snow possible, mainly south of Madison, on Thursday; flurries possible overnight Friday; then quiet weather to follow into early next week.

Noel said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 36, 43, 20, 28, 30, 45 and 41, and overnight lows around 35, 17, zero, 13, 19 and 30.

Monday’s high in Madison was 24 at 4:18 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 31 degrees below the record high of 55 for Feb. 14, set in 1934 and 1954.

Monday’s low in Madison was 10 at 6:03 a.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 23 degrees above the record low of 13 below for Feb. 14, set in 1951.

Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, keeping Madison’s February total at 0.08 inches, 0.62 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.25 inches, 1.55 inches below normal. The 2022 precipitation total stayed at 0.56 inches, 1.61 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 14 is 1.3 inches in 1869.

With no snow on Monday, Madison’s February total stayed at 0.9 inches, 5.8 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 16.5 inches, 15.9 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 14 is 6.6 inches in 1909.

Madison’s official snow depth is 4 inches.

