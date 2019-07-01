Wisconsin's weather has become Florida, only a little cooler.
Showers and thunderstorms are commonplace almost every day in the Sunshine State in summer, and that's what's happening this week in Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service has rain in the forecast for south-central Wisconsin every day and night through Sunday, except for Monday afternoon.
The best chances come Wednesday, but there are 50-50 chances Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.
Highs should gradually cool down starting Wednesday.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Monday afternoon: Partly sunny, high near 85.
- Monday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms between 9 p.m. and 4 a.m., low around 70.
- Tuesday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., high near 86.
- Tuesday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 71.
- Wednesday: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., high near 80.
- Wednesday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 p.m., low around 71.
- Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 80.
- Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 a.m., low around 70.
- Friday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m., high near 79.
- Friday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 66.
- Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 75.
- Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 63.
- Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 73.