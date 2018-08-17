Streets and highways in southern Wisconsin were under water Friday when stubborn storms refused to stop pouring rain over the same areas.
The National Weather Service said Watertown in Jefferson County was hit with 8.6 inches of rain by noon Friday, with water up to seven feet deep along West Main Street on the city's West Side.
Several motorists had to be rescued by Watertown firefighters after driving into deep water on city streets.
The rain ended across the region by noon, with the temperature and humidity rising when the sun came out.
There's still a chance for a stray shower or storm Friday evening, before very nice weather takes over for the weekend.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m., low around 62.
- Saturday: Patchy fog before 9 a.m., cloudy through mid-morning, then clearing,high near 79.
- Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 62.
- Sunday: Mostly sunny, high near 80.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low around 64.
- Monday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, high near 74. Up to three-quarters of an inch of rain is possible.
- Monday night: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 61. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.
- Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers, high near 73.
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 57.
- Wednesday: Sunny, high near 74.
- Wednesday night: Mostly clear, low around 58.
- Thursday: Sunny, high near 75.