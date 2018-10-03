Tornadoes, large hail and damaging winds are possible Wednesday evening, ahead of a strong cold front moving through southern Wisconsin.
Before the storms come through, temperatures are expected to rise to the low 80s in Madison, forecasters said.
The National Weather Service said southern winds up to 35 mph during the day will switch around to the northwest after midnight, with temperatures dropping almost 40 degrees.
The storms aren't expected to drop large amounts of rain, good news for southwest Wisconsin, where some roads are under water and rivers continue to rise.
In Darlington in Lafayette County, the Main Street bridge is closed due to flooding on the Pecatonica River, cutting off the only connection between the north side and south side of the community.
Darlington schools are closed due to the flooding. Police Chief Jason King said the bridge, which serves Highways 23 and 81, will reopen once the water recedes.
The Thursday forecast calls for sunny skies and highs only in the mid-50s, before more rain and storms start up late Thursday night.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said we could see scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Friday night with a high of 62.
Rain is expected Saturday from morning to the afternoon, but there's only a slight chance for rain in the evening and night, good news for Badger football fans heading to Camp Randall Stadium for a 6:30 p.m. start to the game against Nebraska.
Showers and storms remain in the forecast on Sunday with the high topping out at 60, and rain is likely again on Monday with a high in the mid-70s.
Borremans said the same pattern is in the mix Tuesday and next Wednesday, with showers, storms, and highs in the low to mid-70s.
Tuesday's high of 56 was 9 degrees below normal and 31 degrees below the record high of 87 for Oct. 2, set in 1953.
The low of 51 was 8 degrees above normal and 29 degrees above the record low of 22 for the date, set in 1974 and tied in 2003.
A trace of rain fell at the airport, keeping the October rainfall total at 2.05 inches, 1.89 inches above normal.
The meteorological fall (September through November) rainfall total stayed at 7.51 inches, 4.22 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 43.54 inches of precipitation (rain and melted snow), 15.43 inches above normal.