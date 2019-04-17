The first chance for tornadoes in southern Wisconsin this spring is here.

Severe weather, including the chance for tornadoes, is forecast Wednesday afternoon and evening in south-central and southwest Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

There are no watches or warnings yet early on Wednesday, but stay tuned to updated forecasts as the day goes on.

"Thunderstorms are likely today," the Weather Service said. "A couple of the storms could be severe, mainly in the late afternoon and evening hours.

"Large hail is the primary severe threat, with a tornado or two also possible."

The southwest corner of Wisconsin, from Lake Geneva to Madison to Lone Rock, has a slight risk of severe weather, the second of five severe weather levels, ranging from marginal at the lowest level, then slight at the second level, enhanced at the third level, moderate at the fourth level and high at the top level.

Counties to the north and east of the slight risk area are in the marginal, or lowest, level for severe weather today.

The forecast calls for a high around 60 on Wednesday, with precipitation chances pegged at 80%. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible, with more during thunderstorms.

Rain chances on Thursday have dropped to 20%, with northwest winds keeping temperatures below normal, the high only reaching 48.

The Easter weekend looks like it will have very good weather, starting Friday and going through Easter Sunday.

Skies should be sunny all three days, with highs reaching 55 on Friday, 63 on Saturday and 63 on Sunday.

There's a 30% chance of rain Sunday night into Monday, with the high topping out at 58 to start the work and school week.

Rain chances stay at 30% on Tuesday, with a high of 59.

Tuesday's high in Madison reached 66, 8 degrees above normal and 20 degrees below the record high of 86 for April 16, set in 2002.

The low of 46 was 10 degrees above normal and 34 degrees above the record low of 12 for the date, set in 1875.

The airport recorded 0.11 of an inch of rain on Tuesday, bringing the April precipitation (rain plus melted snow) total up to 1.18 inches, 0.60 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on April 16 was 1.10 inches in 1880.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 2.10 inches of precipitation, 1.88 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 7.60 inches of precipitation, 0.94 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 1.7 inches for April, 0.1 inches below normal; 4.5 inches for spring, 4.3 inches below normal; and 56.0 inches for the snow season, 6.1 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on April 16 was 10.2 inches in 1921.