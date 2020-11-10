Tornadoes possible as record-setting heat wave ends with stormy Tuesday across southern Wisconsin

Madison and Milwaukee both set record highs for Nov. 9 on Monday, with Madison tying the record of 73 and Milwaukee breaking the record with 76, the National Weather Service said.

Madison’s highs for Nov. 3-8 were 68, 69, 72, 70, 70 and 71, and the record highs for Nov. 3-8 coming into this year were 76, 72, 71, 71, 76 and 74.

With five November days in the 70s, Madison also shattered the prior record of three set in 1938, 1964, 2008 and 2015, the Weather Service said.

In Madison on Tuesday, 1 to 2 inches of rain is possible with the showers and storms, the high should be near 63, and west winds will blow at 5 to 15 miles per hour before turning out of the east in the afternoon and gusting as high as 30 mph, the Weather Service said.

The chance for showers is 70% early overnight, with possible totals of less than a tenth of an inch, as the low falls to around 32 and winds gust to 40 mph.

Wednesday’s forecast features partly sunny skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 45 and southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

The Weather Service said there’s a 20% chance for showers Thursday night before midnight, a 60% chance for rain and snow showers Saturday, a 50% chance for showers Saturday night, and a 20% chance of showers Sunday.