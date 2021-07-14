Tornadoes, large hail, flooding possible as 2 rounds of storms expected for southern Wisconsin on Wednesday

Tornadoes, large hail, strong winds and flooding are possible as two rounds of thunderstorms are expected to hit southern Wisconsin on Wednesday afternoon and night, according to forecasters.

The first round is expected to move west to east across southern Wisconsin from 1-6 p.m., and the second round is expected to develop around 7-8 p.m. and impact southern Wisconsin through the late evening and overnight hours, National Weather Service lead forecaster Jaclyn Anderson said.

Damaging winds are the main concern with the first round, especially the further east it moves, while the second round carries the greater threat of severe weather with more widespread impacts across south-central Wisconsin. However, the severity of the second round will be highly dependent on the evolution of the first round, Anderson said.

Hail reaching an inch in diameter, winds gusting to 80 miles per hour, and several brief tornadoes and localized flooding are possible in the second round.

Most of southern Wisconsin is under an enhanced risk for severe weather, the third of five levels, while southeastern Wisconsin is under a slight risk, the lower second level.

Storms and rain will linger through Thursday evening, but no severe weather is expected Thursday.