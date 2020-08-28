Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds possible as storms move through southern Wisconsin later Friday

Next 12 Hours
Tornadoes are possible as thunderstorms move through southern Wisconsin later Friday, while a flash flood watch remains in effect for areas to the north of Madison until early Friday evening, according to forecasters.
The storms are expected from late afternoon to early evening as low pressure and an associated cold front move through, the National Weather Service said.
Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats, a tornado is not out of the question, and heavy rain is possible, meteorologist Denny VanCleve said.
Areas north of Madison saw storms and heavy rain Thursday into early Friday, setting those areas up for possible flash flooding, and prompting the watch until 7 p.m. for the counties of Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette and Sauk.
In Madison on Friday, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 5 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; partly sunny skies, a high near 86, and east winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
Overnight, the chance for showers and storms continues at 60%, mainly before 11 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, as the low falls to around 60.
Saturday’s forecast features partly sunny skies gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 76 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.
After a low overnight Saturday into Sunday around 53, Sunday should be mostly sunny, with a high near 75 and calm wind becoming southeast winds around 5 mph in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 40% Monday and Monday night, 20% Tuesday through Wednesday night; and 30% Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Monday and Tuesday, and mostly sunny Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 75, 73, 77 and 75, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 57, 57, 55 and 58.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered storms Friday, with some possibly severe; a few storms possible Monday; and a few showers possible Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Friday through Thursday should be near 86, 76, 74, 79, 73, 78 and 77, and overnight lows around 61, 54, 57, 55, 54 and 60.
Thursday’s high in Madison was 91 at 3:25 p.m., 13 degrees above the normal high and 4 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 27, set in 1953.
Thursday’s low in Madison was 66 at 8:44 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal low and 31 degrees above the record low of 35 for Aug. 27, set in 1968.
Officially, 0.61 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, boosting Madison’s August total to 2.1 inches, 1.64 inches below normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 14.76 inches, 2.3 inches above normal. The 2020 total rose to 28.37 inches, 4.08 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 27 is 2.78 inches in 1959.
Photos: Remembering Wisconsin's deadliest tornado in 1899
Wisconsin State Journal front page June 13, 1899
