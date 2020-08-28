Tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds possible as storms move through southern Wisconsin later Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Tornadoes are possible as thunderstorms move through southern Wisconsin later Friday, while a flash flood watch remains in effect for areas to the north of Madison until early Friday evening, according to forecasters.

The storms are expected from late afternoon to early evening as low pressure and an associated cold front move through, the National Weather Service said.

Large hail and damaging winds will be the main threats, a tornado is not out of the question, and heavy rain is possible, meteorologist Denny VanCleve said.

Areas north of Madison saw storms and heavy rain Thursday into early Friday, setting those areas up for possible flash flooding, and prompting the watch until 7 p.m. for the counties of Adams, Columbia, Dodge, Green Lake, Juneau, Marquette and Sauk.

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 5 p.m., with less than a tenth of an inch of rain possible, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; partly sunny skies, a high near 86, and east winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.