Tornado watch issued for Dane County

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Dane County Saturday afternoon that will be in effect until 8 p.m.

The watch, which was issued at 1:45 p.m., is also in effect for surrounding Jefferson, Iowa, Rock, Green, Lafayette and Walworth counties, the Weather Service said. Areas close to the Illinois border are most at risk.

The severe weather comes at a bad time for Madison as hundreds, if not thousands, of revelers partied outside at the annual Mifflin Street Block Party Downtown Saturday afternoon. Hundreds more were Downtown in the morning and early afternoon for the Dane County Farmers' Market, the CrazyLegs fundraising race and a rally at the Capitol in support of former President Donald Trump.

Strong thunderstorms were possible in southern Wisconsin in the afternoon and evening, with the strongest storm potential between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., forecasters said. The storms are expected to move northeast across the southern part of the state.

In addition to the tornado potential, the scattered thunderstorms could bring damaging winds with gust up to 60 mph, quarter-sized hail and brief, heavy downpours, the Weather Service said.

Severe weather is most likely to happen near the Illinois border, forecasters said this morning.

