Tornado watch in effect for southern Wisconsin

A Tornado Watch has been issued for much of southern Wisconsin until 10 p.m. Wednesday. As a cold front moves west to east across the state, showers and thunderstorms look likely for the rest of the afternoon and evening hours. Heavy rain and lightning will be widespread. Severe storms are expected in spots. These severe storms will be capable of producing wind gusts as high as 75 mph and up to baseball size hail. A couple of storms could produce strong tornadoes as well.

Racine, Kenosha, and Walworth counties are currently not included in the watch. While storms are still expected here, they aren't forecast to arrive until after 9 p.m. By this time, they are less likely to be severe and produce tornadoes.

The images below are the latest from our high resolution computer model. These are the best estimates of where the showers and storms will be during the late afternoon and evening. All activity is expected to clear the eastern part of the state by 2 a.m. tonight.

4:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m.

8:00 p.m.

10:00 p.m.

12:00 a.m.

2:00 a.m.

For the rest of the afternoon and evening, stay weather aware. Avoid traveling if possible. You don't want to be stuck on the road in one of these storms! Make sure you have a way to be alerted if a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued. If you have a weather radio, turn it on if it's not already. If you rely on your cell phone for warnings, plug it in now to make sure it is fully charged. This will also be very helpful if the power goes out!

With a tornado watch in effect, now is a good time to review tornado safety. Check out the video below for the best ways to stay safe if a tornado warning is issued for your location.

Matt Holiner covers weather and climate across the Midwest. Matt has eight years of professional meteorology experience and has forecast every type of weather for cities across the country. He holds the National Weather Association's Seal of Approval.

