A tornado watch is in effect for Dane County, as well as other surrounding counties in Southeast and Central Wisconsin until 8 p.m. tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

From 3:30 to 7 p.m., there will be a storm window where severe storms may take place, as well as some tornados.

The tornado watch includes the following Wisconsin counties, plus much of northern Illinois: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa, Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.