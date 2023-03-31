STATE JOURNAL STAFF
Most of southern Wisconsin has been placed under a tornado watch expected to last until 10 p.m. tonight.
The National Weather Service issued the tornado watch just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, with southern Wisconsin at the top of a wide swath of counties under the watch area that extended southwest into Texas. More
than 28 million people are under tornado watches as of Friday afternoon.
Thunderstorms are expected to move east to northeast across with heavy rain. While major flooding is not considered a risk, the Weather Service is cautioning river levels could rise in the coming days.
There's risk for severe storms in the counties surrounding the Wisconsin-Illinois border, especially for areas along and south of Interstate 94. The greatest risk will be from mid-afternoon to mid-evening, with potential for large hail up to the size of golf balls and wind gusts of up to 70 mph.
Few tornadoes will be possible. A watch means that conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop.
The Dane County Airport announced it was
powering down its "Flight of Lights" program tonight in anticipation of dangerous weather.
Photos: Epic storms that have hit the Madison area
Tornado leaves Barneveld in ruins in 1984
Just after dawn on June 8, 1984, rescue workers begin a second sweep of Barneveld to see if anyone else had been injured or killed in an F5 tornado. Nine people died and some 100 were injured in the storm that destroyed most of the Iowa County village. The water tower, which survived unscathed, became a symbol of resilience.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Barns destroyed in 1998
A storm blew down two tobacco barns and resulted in damage to machinery and other buildings on the Virgil and Marietta Ripp farm on May 31, 1998, along Highway 113 in Dane. The Ripps said the storm came so suddenly that they had no time to go to their basement, but no one was injured.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL
Record-breaking storm hits in April 1973
A record-breaking spring storm in April 1973 dumped more than a foot of snow on southern Wisconsin, halting all travel in two-thirds of the state.
STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Storm downs trees in 2006
Heavy storms moved through the Madison area in the early morning hours of July 20, 2006, causing a large tree limb to break off on the Capitol grounds near the corner of Carroll and Mifflin streets. The tree was later cut down, causing some residents to look for creative ways to memorialize the tree that has witnessed Madison's history.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
High winds uproot tree in 2003
High winds up to 60 mph moved across Lake Mendota on July 6, 2003, uprooting a tree in the yard of John and Jeanne Morledge on Woodward Drive and damaging two boats.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL
Maple Bluff hit hard in 2003
The storms on July 7, 2003, also downed about 100 trees in Maple Bluff, the Madison-area village known for its stately, lakefront homes. The storms didn't cause any injuries, but they knocked out power to about 3,000 homes and businesses, dumped more than an inch of rain and dropped three-quarter-inch hail.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL
Tornadoes rip through Stoughton in 2005
Stoughton residents near Stoughton Country Club sort through the rubble after tornadoes ripped through the area in August 2005. The luxury homes on the east side of Stoughton Country Club were among those hardest hit by the F3 tornado that ripped across 17 miles of Dane County.
JOHN MANIACI, STATE JOURNAL
Tornadoes rip through Stoughton in 2005
A home belonging to Gary and Erica Hutson north of Stoughton was leveled by a storm on August 18, 2005, and the family's possessions were strewn across the property and an adjacent cornfield.
CRAIG SCHREINER, STATE JOURNAL
Branch breaks through wall in 2006
Homeowner Sara Obern (right) and her daughter's friend Katrina Rozzel, 12, look at a branch that came through the wall in an upstairs bedroom on July 20, 2006 after wind gusts caused a tree to fall onto the roof. Rozzel made a sign to put near the tree that read, "Don't act like you're not impressed. You know you are."
LEAH L. JONES, STATE JOURNAL
Strong storms hit Dane County in June 2010
A large tree was knocked down on the corner of Caesar St. and Woodside Drive in strong storms that moved through Dane County on June 21, 2010, causing minor damage to homes and knocking down trees in Sauk City.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Madison residents dig out from under 2012 snow storm
Luke McHenry, of Madison, digs out his vehicle along Fish Hatchery Road with help from his son, Sebastian Wells, after a severe winter storm moved through the upper Midwest on Dec. 20, 2012.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Bicyclist battles snow storm in 2013
A bicyclist rides on the path along Lake Monona during a winter storm in Madison on Jan. 30, 2013.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Snowfall sets a record on Jan. 30, 2013
A driver stuck on a snowbank along Mineral Point Road waits for assistance as motorists contend with slippery road conditions Jan. 30, 2013, during a winter storm that dropped 5.8 inches of snow in Madison. The snowfall total stands as the city's record for Jan. 30.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Crews clean up fallen trees in 2014
Workers attempt to remove a tree that fell on a home when a tornado moved through the Madison area on June 17, 2014, damaging homes on the city's southwest side.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Heavy rains cause flooding in 2014
Motorists and a fire engine brave high water on East Washington Avenue between Blount and Livingston streets after a strong storm dumped large amounts of rain in Madison on June 30, 2014.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Overnight storm downs utility pole in 2014
A collapsed utility pole hangs over Jenifer Street on June 17, 2014, after an overnight storm toppled trees and damaged properties on the Near East Side of Madison.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
High winds damage road sign in 2016
High winds damaged this highway sign July 6, 2016, on the eastbound Beltline near Mineral Point Road.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Snow storm slows Beltline traffic in 2016
Motorists travel on the Beltline highway on Dec. 16, 2016, near the Fish Hatchery Road overpass during a winter storm in Madison.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Student clears sidewalk after January 2017 storm
UW-Madison graduate student Christine Evans shovels the sidewalk in front of her apartment on Madison's Near East Side during a winter storm Jan. 25, 2017.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Storm clouds loom over area in May 2017
Dark storm clouds hover over the High Crossing Boulevard on-ramp to Interstates 39 South, 90 East and 94 East on May 30, 2017, in Madison.
M.P. KING, STATE JOURNAL
Highway 14 bridge washed out in 2018
The Highway 14 bridge in Black Earth was washed out by floodwaters on Aug. 20, 2018, after record rains deluged the area.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES
Flooding in Tenney Park in 2018
An aerial view of the Yahara River, at left, at Tenney Park on Madison's Near East Side on Aug. 25, 2018. Much of the park and adjoining East Johnson Street was under water.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
