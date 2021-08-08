Tornado destroys 6 homes, 10 other buildings in Grant County

A tornado that tore through Grant County Saturday night destroyed six homes and 11 other structures, as well as doing damage to several other buildings, according to authorities.
No injuries have been reported, and no residents have requested shelter, according to Grant County Emergency Management. Volunteers were helping clean up the area Sunday afternoon.
The tornado touched down near the Boscobel city limits and traveled southeast roughly four miles, according to initial reports.
In addition to those that were destroyed, five homes sustained major damage and 10 were left with minor to moderate damage. Ten outbuildings — including barns, sheds and silos — sustained major damage, and two were with minor damage, according to emergency management.
Emergency crews will continue to assess the damage.
The National Weather Service was in the process of conducting a survey of the storm damage Sunday afternoon.
A map of the tornado's track created by the National Weather Service.
Photos: Remembering Wisconsin's deadliest tornado in 1899
New Richmond tornado 1899
Elevated view of New Richmond after the tornado hit on June 12, 1899. Many people are gathered around the railroad tracks and a few others are seen among the ruins of homes and businesses. The Willow River is visible in the foreground.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 61758
New Richmond tornado 1899
People stand in the rubble of the Ward S. Williams Co. stone block building after a deadly tornado hit New Richmond.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 62726
New Richmond tornado 1899
People working with the relief effort in the aftermath of a tornado in New Richmond in 1899. Boxes of supplies are piled near a man in the foreground, and a man holds a bundle in a cart parked on the left. In the background, people are walking among the debris.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70370
New Richmond tornado 1899
A woman and her young daughter stand in a yard examining a house in the aftermath of the New Richmond tornado. The house has one entire side missing.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70298
New Richmond tornado 1899
A small group of women and children observe the aftermath of the New Richmond tornado.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70592
New Richmond tornado 1899
View over water, perhaps Hatfield Lake, of houses damaged and demolished in the New Richmond tornado. Floating at the edge of the lake near an eroded bank are numerous pieces of debris. A number of tents for the relief effort are on the left.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70292
New Richmond tornado 1899
A group of people looks at the debris left by the New Richmond tornado from a covered horse-drawn carriage. In the foreground, the roof of a house lies on the ground.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70300
New Richmond tornado 1899
A small group of men and women stand surrounded by the debris from the New Richmond tornado. Storm-damaged houses and relief workers are visible in the background.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70372
New Richmond tornado 1899
The still smoldering foundation of a brick building continues to burn in the wake of a tornado that swept through New Richmond in 1899.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70259
Front page of the Minneapolis Tribune on June 13, 1899
The front page of the Minneapolis Tribune on June 13, 1899, blares news of the deadly New Richmond tornado. New Richmond is about 42 miles northeast of Minneapolis.
New Richmond tornado 1899
Men near a heavily damaged home look at a tree that was stripped of its bark by the tornado that hit New Richmond in 1899. It also appears to have a piece of metal embedded in it.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70265
New Richmond tornado 1899
An elevated view over water, possibly Hatfield Lake, shows damage to houses and property and people gathered in groups around town.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70289
New Richmond tornado 1899
A crowd gathers amid debris left in the wake of a devastating tornado. Trees have been stripped of limbs and bar, and houses have been flattened.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70296
New Richmond tornado 1899
Men work amid the rubble of lumber, bricks and stone left by the tornado.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70368
New Richmond tornado 1899
Men work in the remains of a house that was demolished by the tornado that hit New Richmond in 1899.
Wisconsin Historical Society image 70376
Wisconsin State Journal front page June 13, 1899
The front page of the State Journal from June 13, 1899, recounts the story of the deadly tornado. The June 14 edition talked about the "line of funerals," with the dead carried to their graves in grocers' wagons.
