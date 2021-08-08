Tornado destroys 6 homes, 10 other buildings in Grant County

A tornado that tore through Grant County Saturday night destroyed six homes and 11 other structures, as well as doing damage to several other buildings, according to authorities.

No injuries have been reported, and no residents have requested shelter, according to Grant County Emergency Management. Volunteers were helping clean up the area Sunday afternoon.

The tornado touched down near the Boscobel city limits and traveled southeast roughly four miles, according to initial reports.

In addition to those that were destroyed, five homes sustained major damage and 10 were left with minor to moderate damage. Ten outbuildings — including barns, sheds and silos — sustained major damage, and two were with minor damage, according to emergency management.

Emergency crews will continue to assess the damage.

The National Weather Service was in the process of conducting a survey of the storm damage Sunday afternoon.

