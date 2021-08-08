Tornado causes damage in Grant County; heavy rain and strong winds hammer state

A large band of storms rolled across Wisconsin Saturday and produced strong winds, heavy rains, flooding and at least one tornado.
The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed a tornado shortly after 4:30 p.m. in northern Grant County in and around Boscobel, a community of about 3,200 people along the Wisconsin River.
No injuries were reported but the storm damaged homes, barns and outbuildings and flattened fields of corn.
Homes were also damaged eight miles to the northeast in Blue River and there were power outages and downed trees, according to Grant County Emergency Management.
“Initial reports are that the tornado touched down near the Boscobel city limits and traveled southeast for approximately four miles,” the agency reported on its Facebook page just before 7 p.m. “Please stay clear of the area. Roads are not passable and it’s not safe due to downed power lines.”
The Grant County Highway department was called out to clear trees and debris from roads and local fire departments and law enforcement was checking on residents, the agency reported.Chris Cale was attending a music festival in Woodman, about six miles southeast of Boscobel, but when the show was postponed due to the weather, he began driving on Highway 133 to his home in Boscobel. As he approached the city, he captured what appeared to be a tornado on his cell phone. In the city, he saw power lines down and houses damaged.
“You could watch the cloud come in one ways and then the other and it just put itself together it just started rotating,” said Cale. “It wasn’t out of the blue, but it came together fast.”
Flooding was reported in La Crosse after the city received 5.59 inches of rain, and a flash flood warning was issued for the Kickapoo River at Soldiers Grove. Downed trees and power outages were also reported in Dodge and Jefferson counties.
The storm also delayed the start of the Avett Brothers and Willie Nelson concerts at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, while, at the Green Bay Packers Family Night at Lambeau Field, fans were forced to take shelter in the concourse due to lightning before the practice later resumed.