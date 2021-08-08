Tornado causes damage in Grant County; heavy rain and strong winds hammer state

A large band of storms rolled across Wisconsin Saturday and produced strong winds, heavy rains, flooding and at least one tornado.

The National Weather Service in La Crosse confirmed a tornado shortly after 4:30 p.m. in northern Grant County in and around Boscobel, a community of about 3,200 people along the Wisconsin River.

No injuries were reported but the storm damaged homes, barns and outbuildings and flattened fields of corn.

Homes were also damaged eight miles to the northeast in Blue River and there were power outages and downed trees, according to Grant County Emergency Management.

“Initial reports are that the tornado touched down near the Boscobel city limits and traveled southeast for approximately four miles,” the agency reported on its Facebook page just before 7 p.m. “Please stay clear of the area. Roads are not passable and it’s not safe due to downed power lines.”