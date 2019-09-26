EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday declared a state of emergency for Chippewa, Clark, and Dunn counties, after strong storms hit the area Tuesday night, producing an EF-3 tornado that injured two people and damaged more than a dozen homes and other structures.
The storm also downed trees and power lines, leaving several thousand without power.
“Last night’s tornado had a devastating impact on this area, leaving many homes badly damaged and a long road ahead to recovery for these communities,” Evers said in a statement. “My executive order allows state agencies and the Wisconsin National Guard to provide assistance to the communities affected by these storms as they work to rebuild.”
Evers' declaration followed a visit to Chippewa County on Wednesday, where he surveyed storm damage in the town of Wheaton.
The tornado had estimated winds of more than 150 miles per hour, and began on the eastern edge of Dunn County and traveled into the southwest corner of Chippewa County.
The order directs state agencies to help those affected by the storms, and allows the Wisconsin National Guard to be called to active duty to provide assistance, as the adjutant general deems necessary.