Here comes the cold. An overnight freeze warning has been issued for Dane County.
The freeze warning is in effect for 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
The weather service is warning that "these temperatures along with winds of 10 to 15 mph could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation."
According to the weather service:
After temperatures in the 60s on Friday morning, the thermometer will drop gradually into the 40s by the afternoon. That will set up a cold weekend with high temperatures only reaching into the 40s both Saturday and Sunday.
Frost is expected overnight Sunday into Monday morning.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Friday: Rain likely before 1 p.m., then gradually becoming mostly sunny with temperatures falling to 43 by 2 p.m. Wind gusts could get as high as 25 mph.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low of about 31.
- Saturday: Increasing clouds, high near 47. Windy with gusts as high as 35 mph.
- Saturday night: Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain after 8 p.m., low around 34.
- Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers before 8 a.m., high near 43.
- Sunday night: Partly cloudy, low near 33.
- Monday: Widespread frost, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly sunny, high of about 48.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain, low of about 36.
- Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before 2 p.m., with a high near 53.