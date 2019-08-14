Thursday could be the only dry day for south-central Wisconsin until next week, as there are chances for showers and thunderstorms ranging from 30 to 60 percent every day but Thursday through the weekend, according to the National Weather Service.
On Thursday in Madison, there’s a 60 percent chance for showers and storms, more likely earlier in the day, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, and high totals possible in any storms that may develop.
Look for a cool high near 69 under mostly cloudy skies, with northeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour.
After an overnight low around 58, with a 20 percent chance of showers before 8 p.m., Thursday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 76 and north winds around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.
Chances for showers and storms return at 50 percent Friday, 20 percent Friday night, 40 percent Saturday, and 30 percent Saturday night and Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday, mostly cloudy Friday, and mostly sunny Sunday through Tuesday, with highs near 73, 78, 79, 81 and 83, and lows Thursday night through Monday night around 60, 63, 65, 63 and 63.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 81 at 12:48 p.m., 1 degree above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 13, set in 1995.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 64 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal low and 21 degrees above the record low of 43 for Aug. 13, set in 1967.
Officially, 0.24 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, boosting Madison’s July total to 1.95 inches, 0.15 inches above normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 12.88 inches, 2.36 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 28.69 inches, 6.34 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 13 is 1.93 inches in 1911.