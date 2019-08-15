Thursday is a day to get your outdoor work done across south-central Wisconsin, as it should be dry with plenty of sunshine, before chances for showers and storms return Friday through the weekend, according to forecasters.
Anyone considering heading to Lake Michigan for a swim on Thursday should scratch those plans: The National Weather Service warns that there is a high swim risk for beaches from Milwaukee south to Kenosha due to elevated waves and onshore flow producing strong currents, and a moderate swim risk for beaches in Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties.
In Madison on Thursday, look for mostly sunny skies, a high near 77 and north winds around 5 miles per hour becoming calm in the afternoon.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 40 percent overnight, 50 percent Friday, 20 percent Saturday, 40 percent Saturday night, 30 percent chance Sunday, 20 percent Sunday night and again Monday night and Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 77, 81, 83, 84, 84 and 83, and lows Thursday night through Tuesday night around 60, 62, 67, 65, 66 and 65.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 72 at 1:06 p.m., 8 degrees below the normal high and 23 degrees below the record high of 95 for Aug. 14, set in 1988.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 62 at 11:59 p.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 25 degrees above the record low of 37 for Aug. 14, set in 1964.
Officially, 0.04 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s July total to 1.99 inches, 0.04 inches above normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 12.92 inches, 2.25 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 28.73 inches, 6.23 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 14 is 2.09 inches in 1981.