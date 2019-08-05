A line of thunderstorms will enter south-central Wisconsin from the northwest Monday afternoon into early evening, with localized damaging wind gusts possible, according to forecasters.
Isolated thunderstorms are possible Tuesday, with lightning the main concern, and a few strong storms are possible Wednesday afternoon into the night as a cold front passes, with gusty winds and small hail the main concerns, the National Weather Service said.
On Monday in Madison, look for increasing clouds, with a high near 84, light west winds becoming southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour in the morning, and chances for showers and storms building to 70 percent later in the day. The rain could total a tenth to a quarter of an inch, with higher amounts possible in any storms that develop.
After an overnight low around 65, Tuesday features a 20 percent chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., partly sunny skies, a high near 83 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
After a low around 63 overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, Wednesday’s forecasts includes a 30 percent chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies, a high near 84 and light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
There’s a 30 percent chance for showers and storms Wednesday night, mainly before 1 a.m. as the low falls to around 62.
Dry weather with no chances for showers and storms then is expected through the weekend, the Weather Service said.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday and Friday, and mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, with highs near 78, 78, 79 and 81, and lows Thursday night through Saturday night around 57, 58 and 60.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few storms by late afternoon, mainly north and northwest of Madison, scattered storms later Wednesday tapering overnight, then dry and pleasant conditions through the weekend.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 85 at 5:08 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 99 for Aug. 4, set in 1947.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 63 at 4:23 a.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 22 degrees above the record low of 41 for Aug. 4, set in 1972.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, keeping Madison’s August total at 0.11 inches, 0.44 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 11.04 inches, 1.77 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 26.85 inches, 5.75 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 4 is 2.52 inches in 1916.