The last hours of the biggest April storm to hit in decades could go out of south-central Wisconsin with rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning.

The National Weather Service said rain and a possible thunderstorm could move through the Madison area Thursday night, but there was no indication if storms would become severe.

That would be the big finish to the storm that started out with a quick-hitting snowstorm Wednesday afternoon and plenty of rain overnight and Thursday, all in temperatures that couldn't reach 40 since Tuesday night.

The storm moves to the East and lets sunshine in on Saturday, but we could see more rain and snow on Sunday.

The day-to-day outlook for Madison:

Thursday afternoon: An 80% chance of rain, mainly after 4 p.m., winds gusting up to 45 mph. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.

Thursday night: A 100% chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm before 3 a.m., then a slight chance of rain to 4 a.m., low around 35. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers after 3 p.m., high near 44. Winds gusting up to 35 mph.

Friday night: A 10% chance of showers before 7 p.m., low around 29. Winds gusting up to 30 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, high near 46.

Saturday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 31.

Sunday: A 70% chance of snow before 8 a.m., then rain likely, possibly mixed with snow, high near 38. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is possible.

Sunday night: A 60% chance of rain and snow likely before midnight, then snow to 1 a.m., low around 29.

Monday: Mostly sunny, high near 50.

Monday night: A 20% chance of rain before 1 a.m., then a slight chance of rain and snow, low around 34.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers, high near 57.

Tuesday night: A 30% chance of showers, low around 42.

Wednesday: A 60% chance of showers, high near 55.