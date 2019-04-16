Spring storms are ready to rumble across Wisconsin, with a strong system bringing rain, thunder and lightning to the state beginning late Tuesday night and continuing into Thursday.

The National Weather Service said we could see close to an inch of rain before showers end Thursday night.

No severe thunderstorm watches or warnings have been issued, but keep on top of changing forecasts as the wet weather moves into the state.

Easter weekend looks good, with sunshine and highs in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox Sign Up! Weather Alerts Daily weather updates each morning, plus real-time alerts. Severe Weather Alerts - Dane County Severe Weather Alerts - Columbia County Severe Weather Alerts - Dodge County Severe Weather Alerts - Green County Severe Weather Alerts - Iowa County Severe Weather Alerts - Jefferson County Severe Weather Alerts - Lafayette County Severe Weather Alerts - Rock County Severe Weather Alerts - Sauk County Obituaries I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The day-to-day outlook for Madison:

Tuesday night: A 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 47. Less than a tenth of an inch of rain is expected, higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 90% chance of showers and possibly a thunderstorm, patchy fog between 10 a.m. and noon, high near 58. Up to a half-inch of rain is possible.

Wednesday night: An 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 48. Up to a quarter-inch of rain is expected, higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers, high near 51.

Thursday night: A 30% chance of showers, low around 38.

Friday: Partly sunny, high near 54.

Friday night: Mostly clear, low around 34.

Saturday: Sunny, high near 63.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, low around 45.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mostly sunny, high near 67.

Sunday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, low around 47.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers, high near 58.