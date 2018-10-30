We don't normally see a forecast of thunderstorms at the end of October, but that's the case Tuesday in Madison and the rest of south-central Wisconsin.
The National Weather Service said there's a 70 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and a quarter-inch, but higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms.
The rain is expected to start in the early afternoon and continue into Tuesday night, with another quarter-inch of rain possible at night.
The rain and storms accompany a front moving into the region, with southwest winds during the day switching around to the northwest at night.
The front won't drop temperatures, with highs of 55 expected both Tuesday and Wednesday.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans said the weather should be good for trick or treat on Halloween on Wednesday, with partly sunny skies and 56, and a low of 35 Wednesday night, no rain in the picture.
Thursday should be mostly sunny and 51, but clouds move in Friday with the high reaching 47.
There's a slight chance for showers Saturday afternoon with the high reaching 49, but a better chance for rain Saturday night.
Showers continue on Sunday with the high reaching 50.
Look for partly sunny skies and 50 on Monday, Borremans said, then we could see a windy and rainy day next Tuesday with the high reaching 54.
Monday's high of 52 was 1 degree below normal and 30 degrees below the record high of 82 for Oct. 29, set in 1937.
The low of 40 was 5 degrees above normal and 27 degrees above the record low of 13 for the date, set in 1925.
A trace of precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the October total at 4.97 inches, 2.73 inches above normal.
The record precipitation total on Oct. 29 was 1.36 inches in 1996.
For the meteorological fall of September through November, Madison has received 10.43 inches of precipitation, 5.06 inches above normal.
Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 46.46 inches of precipitation, 16.27 inches above normal.
The record snowfall on Oct. 29 was 2.2 inches in 1917.