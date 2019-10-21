Thunderstorms are possible on a blustery Monday for south-central Wisconsin that could see winds gusting 40 to 45 miles per hour, according to forecasters.
Colder air will follow, with highs only in the 40s to lower 50s for the area through the weekend, the National Weather Service said.
The chance for storms is Monday morning and early afternoon, with strong southeast winds gusting at 40 to 45 mph, then turning out of the southwest at up to 35 mph, with a wind advisory possibly needed, the Weather Service said.
The winds will be so strong that they may cause some flooding along the Lake Michigan shore in Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Sheboygan counties.
More gusty winds are expected Tuesday, with gusts out of the southwest to west up to 40 mph expected, the Weather Service said.
In Madison on Monday, there’s a 100% chance for showers, with a thunderstorm possible before 2 p.m., a half to three-quarters of an inch of rain possible, a high near 63, and east winds at 15 to 20 mph turning out of the south in the afternoon and gusting as high as 40 mph.
There’s a 50% chance showers overnight into Tuesday, with a low around 45 and a high near 46, and southwest winds gusting to 45 mph overnight and west winds gusting to 35 mph Tuesday.
There’s a 30% chance for showers Wednesday after 1 p.m., a 40% chance Wednesday night mainly before 1 a.m., and 20% Saturday night.
Skies over Madison should be increasingly cloudy Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday, sunny Friday and Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 50, 45, 44, 51 and 52, and lows Tuesday night through Saturday night around 38, 39, 32, 34 and 40.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a breezy Monday with showers and a few storms, strong winds continuing into Tuesday, as much colder weather moves in.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 66 at 3:20 p.m., 9 degrees above the normal high and 16 degrees below the record high of 82 for Oct. 20, set in 1953.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 48 at 7:23 a.m., 10 degrees above the normal low and 28 degrees above the record low of 20 for Oct. 20, set in 1952.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s October precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 4.45 inches, 2.92 inches above normal. The meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total stayed at 11.25 inches, 6.59 inches above normal. The 2019 total stayed at 40.84 inches, 11.36 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Oct. 20 is 1.65 inches in 1934.
No snow has been recorded in Madison this snow season (since July 1), but a half-inch fell on Oct. 20, 1989, and the normal is 0.2 inches.