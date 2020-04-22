Thunderstorms possible later on a warmer Wednesday for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After highs didn’t hit 50 on Tuesday, the area could see highs crack 60 on Wednesday with thunderstorm chances starting in the late afternoon, according to forecasters.
The storms chances in the afternoon and evening are highest along and south of Interstate 94, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 40% chance for showers and storms after 4 p.m. into the overnight, with partly sunny skies, a high near 60, southeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, and a low around 41.
Thursday’s forecast features a 10% chance for showers before 7 a.m., mostly cloudy skies, a high near 50 and northeast winds around 10 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 39, Friday should be cloudy, with a 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m., a high near 53 and east winds around 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for rain are 40% Friday night, 30% Saturday, 20% Saturday night, 20% Monday and Monday night, and 40% Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday and Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday, with highs near 50, 56, 60 and 61, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 39, 36, 35 and 43.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few showers and thundershowers later Wednesday ending around midnight, possible isolated showers Thursday and Friday, possible scattered rain Saturday and again Monday, and a possible few rain showers Tuesday.
Tsaparis said highs Wednesday through Tuesday should be near 63, 55, 53, 50, 57, 58 and 59, and overnight lows around 43, 38, 38, 34, 36 and 40.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 49 at 4:42 p.m., 11 degrees below the normal high and 35 degrees below the record high of 84 for April 21, set in 1980.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 30 at 5:26 a.m., 8 degrees below the normal low and 9 degrees above the record low of 21 for April 21, set in 1981.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.92 inches, 1.44 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 4.39 inches, 0.17 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 7.07 inches, 0.17 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 21 is 1.22 inches in 1972.
With no snow on Tuesday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.2 inches, 2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.2 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3.4 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 21 is 1 inch in 1905.
Photos: Remembering Madison's Groundhog Day blizzard of 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
Groundhog Day Blizzard 2011
State Journal front page Feb. 2, 2011
State Journal coverage Feb. 2, 2011
State Journal front page Feb. 3, 2011
State Journal coverage Feb. 3, 2011
State Journal coverage Feb. 3, 2011
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!