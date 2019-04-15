A very wet and stormy forecast for south-central Wisconsin could bring new chances for flooding, forecasters say.

The National Weather Service is looking at showers and thunderstorms starting up Monday night and continuing through Thursday night, as a storm system moves into the region and stalls out for several days.

Flood warnings remain in effect on the Wolf River in Green Lake County and the Rock River in Rock County, as well as all along the Mississippi River, but the Weather Service said other streams might rise to flood stage depending on how much rain falls this week.

Monday could be the best day for doing anything outside, with sun and a high in the mid-50s.

No severe weather is in the forecast as of Monday morning, but keep track of changing conditions as the week rolls on.

There is a 50% chance for showers and storms late Monday night, then a 40% chance on Tuesday, with the high topping out at 62.

Rain and storm chances continue at 40% Tuesday night, before jumping up to a 70% chance on Wednesday, with the high reaching 60.

Rainfall could total a half-inch on Wednesday and a quarter-inch Wednesday night.

The chance for rain and storms continues at 70% on Thursday, with another half-inch of rain in the forecast, the high reaching 61.

Rain chances drop to 60% Thursday night as the storm system starts to move out.

There's a slight chance for showers on Friday with the high only reaching 51.

Saturday should be a nice day with sunshine and a high of 55, then Easter Sunday looks very nice with sun and 64.

Sunday's high in Madison only reached 38, 19 degrees below normal and 46 degrees below the record high of 84 for April 14, set in 2003 and tied in 2006.

The low of 26 was 9 degrees below normal and 4 degrees above the record low of 22 for the date, set in 1928 and tied in 1950 and 1957.

No rain or snow fell at the airport, keeping the April precipitation (rain plus melted snow) total at 1.07 inches, 0.48 inches below normal.

While Madison was dry, southeast Wisconsin was whacked with a snowstorm, with 9 inches falling near Union Grove in Kenosha County and close to 6 inches in Milwaukee.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 1.99 inches of precipitation, 1.76 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 7.49 inches of precipitation, 1.06 inches above normal.

The record precipitation total on April 14 was 0.97 inches in 1974.

Snowfall totals stayed at 1.7 inches for April, the normal amount through April 14; 4.5 inches for spring, 4.2 inches below normal, and 56.0 inches for the snow season, 6.2 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on April 14 was 4.0 inches in 1980.