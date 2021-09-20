Thunderstorms on the way; damaging winds, tornados 'can't be ruled out'

Southern Wisconsin can expect possible thunderstorms with a chance of damaging winds between 8 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
"A few scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon," according to a release from NWS Milwaukee. "The main line of thunderstorms are expected to intensify this afternoon/evening as they push through eastern Minnesota/Iowa and into Wisconsin."
The greatest threat of severe weather will be prior to midnight, west of a line from Fond Du Lac to Beloit. The "main concern will be for damaging winds," but authorities "cannot rule out an embedded tornado or two with this line of thunderstorms," the release states.
Overall, however, the threat of severe weather remains low, the weather service reported.