 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Thunderstorms on the way; damaging winds, tornados 'can't be ruled out'
0 Comments
alert top story

Thunderstorms on the way; damaging winds, tornados 'can't be ruled out'

  • 0
More rain possible

Kylie Steinke, a second-year pharmacy student at UW-Madison, walks to work on a recent rainy day. Keep an umbrella handy Monday night into early Tuesday morning, as possible thunderstorms are in the forecast for southern Wisconsin. 

Southern Wisconsin can expect possible thunderstorms with a chance of damaging winds between 8 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

"A few scattered showers with a few rumbles of thunder are possible this afternoon," according to a release from NWS Milwaukee. "The main line of thunderstorms are expected to intensify this afternoon/evening as they push through eastern Minnesota/Iowa and into Wisconsin."

The greatest threat of severe weather will be prior to midnight, west of a line from Fond Du Lac to Beloit. The "main concern will be for damaging winds," but authorities "cannot rule out an embedded tornado or two with this line of thunderstorms," the release states.

Overall, however, the threat of severe weather remains low, the weather service reported.

0 Comments

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NFL Preview: Green Bay Packers vs. Detroit Lions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics