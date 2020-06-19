Thunderstorms likely for southern Wisconsin later Friday into Saturday

In Madison on Friday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 4 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 86 and winds developing out of the southwest around 5 mph in the morning, the Weather Service said.

There’s a 60% chance for showers and storms overnight, mainly before 1 a.m., with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that develop, and a low around 67.

The chance for showers and storms is 80% Saturday and Saturday night, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch Saturday and a half to three-quarters of an inch Saturday night. The high Saturday should be near 82 with south winds at 5 to 10 mph, and the low Saturday night around 64.

The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 50% Sunday; 40% Sunday night; 70% Monday, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 70% Monday night, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that develop; 40% Tuesday through Wednesday night; and 20% Thursday.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 82, 80, 77, 78 and 80, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 65, 61, 57 and 56.