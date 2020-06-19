Thunderstorms likely for southern Wisconsin later Friday into Saturday

Next 12 Hours
Thunderstorms are likely for southern Wisconsin later Friday and Saturday, with high winds and heavy rain possible, according to forecasters.
The storms are likely to develop by later Friday afternoon into the night mainly west of Madison, along a slow moving front, with locally heavy rain and winds gusting to 40 miles per hour possible, the National Weather Service said.
The storms should continue along the stalled front into Saturday morning, with more storms developing and moving northeast through the area Saturday afternoon into the evening.
Winds up to 60 mph and locally heavy rains are possible, especially toward south-central Wisconsin, the Weather Service said.
The highest rain totals of up to 2 inches are expected west of a Darlington to Madison to Fond du Lac line, with an inch of less possible for southeastern Wisconsin.
There are more chances for storms at times Sunday into Tuesday, with the best chances Monday afternoon and evening, the Weather Service said.
The weekend is not expected to be a washout in any location, AccuWeather said.
“Clouds and ongoing showers and thunderstorms that start Saturday may put a lid on a widespread severe weather risk,” AccuWeather’s Eddie Walker said. “However, where clouds manage to break and the sun comes out, people should watch out for localized severe thunderstorms.”
In Madison on Friday, there’s a 30% chance for showers and storms, mainly after 4 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 86 and winds developing out of the southwest around 5 mph in the morning, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 60% chance for showers and storms overnight, mainly before 1 a.m., with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that develop, and a low around 67.
The chance for showers and storms is 80% Saturday and Saturday night, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch Saturday and a half to three-quarters of an inch Saturday night. The high Saturday should be near 82 with south winds at 5 to 10 mph, and the low Saturday night around 64.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms continue at 50% Sunday; 40% Sunday night; 70% Monday, with possible totals of a quarter- to half-inch; 70% Monday night, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that develop; 40% Tuesday through Wednesday night; and 20% Thursday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Sunday, mostly cloudy Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday through Thursday, with highs near 82, 80, 77, 78 and 80, and lows Sunday night through Wednesday night around 65, 61, 57 and 56.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 86 at 3:58 p.m., 7 degrees below the normal high and 13 degrees below the record high of 99 for June 18, set in 1994.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 57 at 4:26 a.m., the normal low and 18 degrees above the record low of 39 for June 18, set in 1965 and 1972.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Thursday, leaving Madison’s June and meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total at 2.55 inches, 0.18 inches below normal. The 2020 total stayed at 16.16 inches, 1.6 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for June 18 is 2.67 inches in 1998.
