Thunderstorms later Thursday could bring gusty winds, hail to southern Wisconsin

Thunderstorms later Thursday could bring winds up to 45 miles per hour and half-inch hail to far southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
A morning round of storms will be followed by a break before a second round of storms possibly moves through the area later Thursday afternoon and evening, with the highest risk near the Illinois border, the National Weather Service said.
There is a small chance for storms again Saturday night into Sunday evening, the Weather Service said.
A big swath of the central U.S. to the south of Wisconsin could see more severe thunderstorms on Thursday, AccuWeather said.
Storms Wednesday produced damaging winds and hail over portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, nearly the same area that was worked over into Tuesday, AccuWeather said.
“Thursday will bring yet another day of violent weather to the nation’s midsection as the storm responsible for the storminess of the last few days runs into a large area of high pressure over the eastern U.S.,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly said, with the risk all the way to northern Illinois.
In Madison on Thursday, there’s a 90% chance for showers and storms, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rain possible, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, the Weather Service said. The high should be near 68, with southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
There’s a 40% chance for showers and storms overnight as the low falls to around 54.
Friday’s forecast features mostly sunny skies, a high near 72 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 40% Saturday; 90% Saturday night, with possible totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch; 60% Sunday, with possible totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop; and 20% Sunday night.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, and mostly sunny Monday through Wednesday, with highs near 67, 63, 66, 70 and 76, and lows Friday night through Tuesday night around 48, 54, 48, 47 and 50.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a few morning showers Thursday, a few storms possible in southern and southeastern areas Thursday evening and night, showers and storms developing late on Saturday, and scattered showers Sunday, especially in the morning.
Tsaparis said Madison should see highs Thursday through Wednesday near 72, 73, 68, 65, 70, 74 and 78, and overnight lows around 52, 48, 51, 46, 46 and 48.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 66 at 2:22 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 22 degrees below the record high of 88 for May 13, set in 1977.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 31 at 5 a.m., 14 degrees below the normal low and 2 degrees above the record low of 29 for May 13, set in 1966.
Officially, 0.21 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.6 inches, 0.82 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 6.11 inches, 0.91 inches below normal. The 2020 total rose to 8.79 inches, 0.91 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 13 is 2.39 inches in 1978.
With no snow on Wednesday, Madison’s May total stayed at zero, 0.2 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 2.8 inches above normal.
Since records have been kept, Madison has never had snow on May 13.
