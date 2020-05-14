Thunderstorms later Thursday could bring gusty winds, hail to southern Wisconsin

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thunderstorms later Thursday could bring winds up to 45 miles per hour and half-inch hail to far southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

A morning round of storms will be followed by a break before a second round of storms possibly moves through the area later Thursday afternoon and evening, with the highest risk near the Illinois border, the National Weather Service said.

There is a small chance for storms again Saturday night into Sunday evening, the Weather Service said.

A big swath of the central U.S. to the south of Wisconsin could see more severe thunderstorms on Thursday, AccuWeather said.

Storms Wednesday produced damaging winds and hail over portions of Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas, nearly the same area that was worked over into Tuesday, AccuWeather said.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

“Thursday will bring yet another day of violent weather to the nation’s midsection as the storm responsible for the storminess of the last few days runs into a large area of high pressure over the eastern U.S.,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Maura Kelly said, with the risk all the way to northern Illinois.