After a nice Thursday, thunderstorms Friday into Friday night could bring more heavy rain and flooding to south-central Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
Then after a break for the area on Saturday, storm chances return Sunday and continue into the middle of next week, with more heavy rain possible, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Thursday, look for sunny skies, a high near 69 and west winds at 5 to 15 miles per hour.
Overnight, there’s a 40 percent chance for showers and storms after 4 a.m., with a low around 56.
The chance for showers and storms is 80 percent Friday and 70 percent Friday, with possible rain totals of a half to three-quarters of an inch in both periods, the Weather Service said.
The high should be near 66, with south winds at 10 to 15 mph, gusting as high as 30 mph, and the lower overnight Friday into Saturday around 50.
Chances for showers are storms are 20 percent Saturday; 50 percent Saturday night; 70 percent Sunday, with possible rain totals of three-quarters of an inch to an inch; 30 percent Sunday night and Monday; 40 percent Monday night; 50 percent Tuesday; 70 percent Tuesday night, with possible heavy rain; and 60 percent Wednesday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, mostly sunny Monday, and mostly cloudy Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs near 61, 69, 77, 70 and 59, and lows Saturday night through Tuesday night around 53, 65, 65 and 55.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a nice Thursday, a few showers developing overnight, scattered showers and storms Friday, a possible isolated shower Saturday, a possible few showers Sunday, a possible isolated storm Monday, a few storms Tuesday, and a few showers Wednesday.
Wednesday’s high in Madison was 75 at 2 p.m., 7 degrees above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 90 for Sept. 25, set in 2017.
Wednesday’s low in Madison was 59 at 11:59 p.m., 13 degrees above the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of 30 for Sept. 25, set in 1942.
A trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Wednesday, leaving Madison’s September and meteorological fall (September through November) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 5.58 inches, 2.9 inches below normal. The 2019 total stayed at 35.17 inches, 7.67 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Sept. 25 is 1.74 inches in 1931.