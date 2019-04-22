The beautiful spring weather over Easter weekend in Wisconsin is soon to be interrupted.

The National Weather Service is looking at showers and thunderstorms, some possibly becoming severe, moving into and through parts of south-central, east-central and southeast Wisconsin beginning late Monday morning and continuing into the night.

Dane County and the surrounding region could see up to three-quarters of an inch of rain from the storms.

"Along with lightning, a few marginally severe thunderstorms will be possible," the Weather Service said. "The main threat will be hail up to the size of quarters."

Monday is starting out on the mild and sunny side, with the high expected to reach 78, but after the cold front and inclement weather moves through, highs are only expected to be in the 60s the rest of the work and school week.

Tuesday should be cloudy in the morning then clearing as the day goes on, the high reaching 60.

Wednesday should be sunny and 67, before we get the next chance of rain and thunderstorms on Thursday, the high reaching 69.

Friday is expected to be sunny with a high of 62.

The area could see some rain on Saturday with a high of 58, then sunshine and 55 on Sunday.

The high on Easter Sunday reached 80 in Madison, 20 degrees above normal and only 4 degrees off the record high of 84 for April 21, set in 1980.

The low of 44 was 6 degrees above normal and 23 degrees above the record low of 21 for the date, set in 1981.

No precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the April total at 1.34 inches, 1.02 inches below normal.

The record precipitation total on April 21 was 1.22 inches in 1972.

During the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 2.26 inches of precipitation, 2.30 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 7.76 inches of precipitation, 0.52 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at 1.7 inches for April, 0.5 inches below normal; 4.5 inches for spring, 4.7 inches below normal; and 56.0 inches for the snow season, 5.7 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on April 21 was 1.0 inches in 1905.