Thunderstorms expected for southern Wisconsin Monday amid hot week

Southern Wisconsin could see heat index values as high as 95 on Monday, with scattered to numerous thunderstorms expected late morning into the afternoon, according to forecasters.

Gusty winds, hail, and very heavy rainfall are expected with the storms, the National Weather Service said.

There will be periodic chances for storms Tuesday through Friday and then again on Sunday, with the most widespread storms during the afternoon and early evening hours.

To the south, the first triple-digit temperatures of the year could be seen from West Texas to the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, shifting slightly east toward Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City Tuesday and Wednesday, AccuWeather said.

Highs are likely to hit the lower to middle 90s Friday and Saturday as far north as Minneapolis, as an area of high pressure will build north across the center of the country later this week.