Thunderstorms could hit southern Wisconsin later Monday

Thunderstorms could hit southern Wisconsin later Monday, with strong winds the main hazard, and much cooler weather to follow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.

Gusty southwest winds to 35 miles per hour are expected Monday afternoon and the storms could bring gusts of 45 to 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 30% chance for showers between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and storms after 4 p.m., with increasing clouds and a high near 60.

Overnight, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms before 11 p.m., then showers from 11 p.m. through midnight, possibly totaling a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that develop, as the low falls to around 31.

Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 48 and northwest winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 35, Wednesday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers and storms after 4 p.m. into Wednesday night, with mostly sunny skies, a high near 65 and a low around 45.

Spring forecast: April-June 2020 temperature departures by AccuWeather

The Weather Service said chances for showers are 30% Thursday through Saturday, and 20 percent Saturday night and Sunday.

Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Thursday through Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 59, 55, 54 and 56, and lows Thursday night through Saturday night around 41, 38 and 36.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts scattered showers and a few storms developing mid-afternoon Monday and ending around midnight, scattered showers later on Wednesday, isolated showers Thursday, and scattered showers Friday.

Tsaparis said highs Monday through Sunday should be near 60, 49, 64, 56, 51, 51 and 54, and overnight lows around 33, 35, 43, 40, 36 and 34.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 57 at 4:23 p.m., 2 degrees below the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 84 for April 19, set in 1985.

Thursday’s low in Madison was 40 at 11:17 p.m., 3 degrees above the normal low and 24 degrees above the record low of 16 for April 19, set in 1983.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.91 inches, 1.22 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 4.38 inches, 0.05 inches above normal. The 2020 total stayed at 7.06 inches, 0.05 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for April 19 is 1.13 inches in 2011.

With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.2 inches, 1.9 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 3 inches, 6.1 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 53.7 inches, 3.5 inches above normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for April 19 is 1.3 inches in 2011.

