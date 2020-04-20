× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Thunderstorms could hit southern Wisconsin later Monday, with strong winds the main hazard, and much cooler weather to follow on Tuesday, according to forecasters.

Gusty southwest winds to 35 miles per hour are expected Monday afternoon and the storms could bring gusts of 45 to 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 30% chance for showers between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers and storms after 4 p.m., with increasing clouds and a high near 60.

Overnight, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms before 11 p.m., then showers from 11 p.m. through midnight, possibly totaling a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that develop, as the low falls to around 31.

Tuesday should be sunny, with a high near 48 and northwest winds around 15 mph, gusting as high as 25 mph.

After a low overnight Tuesday into Wednesday around 35, Wednesday’s forecast features a 40% chance for showers and storms after 4 p.m. into Wednesday night, with mostly sunny skies, a high near 65 and a low around 45.

The Weather Service said chances for showers are 30% Thursday through Saturday, and 20 percent Saturday night and Sunday.