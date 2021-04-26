Thunderstorms could come with summer-like warmth for southern Wisconsin

The high could reach 80 for the first time this year for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, accompanied by a good chance for thunderstorms, according to forecasters.

Madison’s high for 2021 came in a stretch of highs starting April 4 of 75, 76, 79 and 78.

There is a small chance for a few storms Monday night, and there is a chance for a few stronger storms on Tuesday evening, with storm chances continuing into Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.

The summer-like warmth could include a high topping 90 in Omaha, Nebraska, and highs in the 80s in Des Moines Iowa, on Monday, and Chicago and Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday, AccuWeather said.

"A warm front will begin moving north through the Midwest on Monday,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo. “Behind this warm front, temperatures will soar to summerlike levels."

The taste of summer will be brief though, as a cold front will drop highs back into the upper 50s and 60s later in the week.