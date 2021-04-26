Thunderstorms could come with summer-like warmth for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
The high could reach 80 for the first time this year for southern Wisconsin on Tuesday, accompanied by a good chance for thunderstorms, according to forecasters.
Madison’s high for 2021 came in a stretch of highs starting April 4 of 75, 76, 79 and 78.
There is a small chance for a few storms Monday night, and there is a chance for a few stronger storms on Tuesday evening, with storm chances continuing into Wednesday, the National Weather Service said.
The summer-like warmth could include a high topping 90 in Omaha, Nebraska, and highs in the 80s in Des Moines Iowa, on Monday, and Chicago and Toledo, Ohio, on Tuesday, AccuWeather said.
"A warm front will begin moving north through the Midwest on Monday,” said AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo. “Behind this warm front, temperatures will soar to summerlike levels."
The taste of summer will be brief though, as a cold front will drop highs back into the upper 50s and 60s later in the week.
In Madison on Monday, look for partly sunny skies, a high near 70 and southeast winds at 15 to 20 miles per hour, gusting as high as 35 mph, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 20% chance for showers and storms overnight between 9 p.m. and 2 a.m., as the low falls to around 60.
Tuesday’s forecast features a 30% chance for showers and storms after 4 p.m., with partly sunny skies, a high near 77 and south winds around 10 mph.
Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, there’s a 60% chance for showers and storms, with possible rain totals of a tenth to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in any storms that may develop, as the low falls to around 56.
The Weather Service said there’s a 50% chance for showers and storms Wednesday, and chances for showers at 40% Wednesday night, 20% Thursday, and 30% Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly cloudy Wednesday, partly sunny Thursday, sunny Friday, mostly sunny Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday, with highs near 69, 62, 62, 68 and 69, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 47, 41, 43 and 49.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts possible isolated showers and storms overnight, a possible isolated shower Tuesday morning, scattered showers and storms Tuesday evening and night, scattered showers Wednesday, isolated showers possible Wednesday night and again Thursday, rain possible Saturday night, and isolated showers possible Sunday.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 70, 79, 65, 60, 64, 63 and 68, and overnight lows around 58, 51, 44, 43, 38 and 47.
Sunday’s high in Madison was 50 at 3:08 p.m., 11 degrees below the normal high and 35 degrees below the record high of 85 for April 25, set in 1990.
Sunday’s low in Madison was 30 at 5:33 a.m., 9 degrees below the normal low and 9 degrees above the record low of 21 for April 25, set in 1972.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s April precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 1.44 inches, 1.38 inches below normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total stayed at 2.85 inches, 2.17 inches below normal. The 2021 total stayed at 4.98 inches, 2.72 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for April 25 is 1.94 inches in 2009.
With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s April total stayed at 0.1 inches, 2.3 inches below normal. The meteorological spring total stayed at 2.1 inches, 7.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 45.3 inches, 5.2 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for April 25 is 0.3 inches in 1910.