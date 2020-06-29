Thunderstorms cause flash flooding in Madison streets Monday amid hot week

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Madison saw flash flooding at intersections and in streets across the city Monday following strong thunderstorms.

Gusty winds, hail, and heavy rainfall accompanied the storms, and caused 911 services to go to priority calls only. A flash flood warning for the city was in effect until 4:45 p.m.

Before the Monday storms, the heat index was predicted to hit 95 in Madison, according to the National Weather Service.

There will be periodic chances for storms Tuesday through Friday and then again on Sunday, with the most widespread storms during the afternoon and early evening hours.

To the south, the first triple-digit temperatures of the year could be seen from West Texas to the Nebraska Panhandle on Monday, shifting slightly east toward Wichita, Kansas, and Oklahoma City Tuesday and Wednesday, AccuWeather said.

Highs are likely to hit the lower to middle 90s Friday and Saturday as far north as Minneapolis, as an area of high pressure will build north across the center of the country later this week.