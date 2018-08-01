South-central Wisconsin could see some thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon, with better chances overnight, before quiet weather takes over into the weekend, according to forecasters.
There will be more thunderstorm chances at times from Saturday night through Monday night, the National Weather Service said.
In Madison on Wednesday, there’s a 20 percent chance for showers and storms after 4 p.m., with mostly sunny skies, a high near 82 and light and variable winds becoming southwest winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour in the morning, the Weather Service said.
There’s a 40 percent chance for showers and storms overnight before 4 a.m., as the low falls to around 62.
Thursday should be partly sunny, with a high near 75 and northwest winds around 5 mph.
After a low overnight Thursday into Friday around 56, Friday should be sunny, with a high near 82 and calm wind becoming south winds around 5 mph in the morning.
The Weather Service said chances for showers and storms return at 30 percent Sunday night and Monday, 40 percent Monday night and 20 percent Tuesday.
Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Saturday, partly sunny Sunday and Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 88, 86, 86 and 84, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 65, 69, 70 and 67.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Branden Borremans forecasts a possible stray thundershower Wednesday, a few showers and thundershowers overnight, a stray shower early Thursday, a possible few showers and storms possible Sunday night, possible showers and storms Monday, and a few early showers Tuesday.
Borremans said skies over Madison should be mostly to partly sunny Wednesday, mostly cloudy becoming partly sunny Thursday, mostly sunny Friday and Saturday, and partly sunny Sunday through next Wednesday, with highs near 83, 74, 81, 89, 88, 87, 80 and 82, and overnight lows around 61, 54, 66, 69, 70, 66, 63 and 64.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 81 at 2:39 p.m., the normal high and 14 degrees below the record high of 95 for July 31, set in 1988, 2001 and 2006.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 52 at 4:38 a.m., 9 degrees below the normal low and 9 degrees above the record low of 43 for July 31, set in 1971.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, putting Madison’s final July total at 3.12 inches, 1.06 inches below normal. Madison’s meteorological summer (June through August) precipitation total stayed at 8.79 inches, 0.07 inches above normal. The 2018 total stayed at 25.63 inches, 5.08 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for July 31 is 1.78 inches in 1955.