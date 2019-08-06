After a stormy Monday and Monday night across much of Wisconsin, chances for thunderstorms continue through Wednesday, before beautiful weather moves in and last through the weekend, according to forecasters.
Another cold front will move through the area late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, creating a slight risk for severe storms, mainly west of a Fond du Lac to Darlington line, with strong winds and large hail the main threat, the National Weather Service reported.
In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 20 percent chance for showers and storms after 2 p.m., with cloudy skies gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 82 and west winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the north in the morning.
After an overnight low around 63, Wednesday’s forecast features a 30 percent chance for showers and storms after 1 p.m., mostly sunny skies a high near 85 and west winds at 5 to 10 mph.
There’s a 40 percent chance for showers and storms Wednesday night, mainly before 1 a.m., with partly cloudy skies and a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said the next chance for showers and storms is 20 percent Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Thursday and Friday, mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 77, 78, 79, 80 and 78, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 57, 58, 61 and 61.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible stray shower Tuesday afternoon, scattered late day showers and storms extending into the evening Wednesday, a few showers and storms Saturday evening and night, a possible isolated shower or storm Sunday, and possible scattered showers and storms late in the day Monday.
Monday’s high in Madison was 86 at 2:22 p.m., 6 degrees above the normal high and 12 degrees below the record high of 98 for Aug. 5, set in 1947.
Monday’s low in Madison was 65 at 10:09 p.m., 5 degrees above the normal low and 20 degrees above the record low of 45 for Aug. 5, set in 1974 and 1994.
Officially, 1.2 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s July total to 1.31 inches, 0.62 inches above normal. For meteorological summer (June through August), Madison’s precipitation total rose to 12.24 inches, 2.83 inches above normal. The 2019 total rose to 28.05 inches, 6.81 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Aug. 5 is 2.01 inches in 1977.