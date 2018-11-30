Madison-area residents might be in for a rare weather event Saturday morning: thunder snow!
A potent storm system coming through could produce a rain and snow mix with thunder thrown in around mid-morning, then warmer temperatures will change the precipitation to all rain for the rest of the day, also with a rumble of thunder possible.
The National Weather Service said rain and a possible thunderstorm are likely Saturday night, then mixed precipitation is forecast on Sunday.
The day-to-day outlook:
- Friday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 31.
- Saturday: A 100 percent chance of precipitation, rain and snow between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., then rain, high near 39. Winds gusting up to 35 mph. Little or no snow accumulation expected.
- Saturday night: A 90 percent chance of rain and possibly a thunderstorm, low around 36. Winds gusting up to 25 mph. Up to a half-inch of precipitation is possible.
- Sunday: An 80 percent chance of rain, possibly mixed with snow, high near 37. New snow accumulation of less than a half-inch of snow possible.
- Sunday night: A 60 percent chance of rain and snow before 7 p.m., then snow, low around 28. Less than a half-inch of snow is expected.
- Monday: A 20 percent chance of snow before 7 a.m., high near 32.
- Monday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 22.
- Tuesday: Partly sunny, high near 27.
- Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 21.
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, high near 27.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 19.
- Thursday: A 20 percent chance of snow, high near 27.