The warmest weekend of 2019 is ready to come to south-central Wisconsin, but the price for it is rain and possible thunderstorms on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said there is a 50% chance for showers on Sunday, with storms possible after 1 p.m., and rain possibly continuing into Sunday night.

This will be in the midst of a three-day stretch of very mild early spring temperatures, with highs of 64 on Saturday and 63 on Sunday and Monday.

27 Storm Track chief meteorologist Bob Lindmeier pegs the highs a little higher at 66 on Saturday and Monday and 64 on Sunday.

Heading into the weekend, we can expect clouds on Friday with a high near 54.

Saturday should be partly sunny before the chance of rain and storms moves in on Sunday.

Monday should be very nice with sun and a high in the 60s, followed by more sun and 56 on Tuesday.

Colder weather moves in by Wednesday, with a good chance for rain and snow through Thursday.

Highs should reach the low to mid-40s on Wednesday and Thursday, with a 60% percent chance for precipitation both days.

Thursday's high in Madison only got up to 44, 8 degrees below normal and 33 degrees below the record high of 77 for April 4, set in 1929.

The low of 38 was 6 degrees above normal and 28 degrees above the record low of 10 for the date, set in 1886.

A trace of precipitation (rain and melted snow) fell at the airport, keeping the April total at 0.05 inches, 0.36 inches below normal.

Don't get caught by surprise: Get weather alerts emailed to your inbox Sign Up! Weather Alerts Daily weather updates each morning, plus real-time alerts. Severe Weather Alerts - Dane County Severe Weather Alerts - Columbia County Severe Weather Alerts - Dodge County Severe Weather Alerts - Green County Severe Weather Alerts - Iowa County Severe Weather Alerts - Jefferson County Severe Weather Alerts - Lafayette County Severe Weather Alerts - Rock County Severe Weather Alerts - Sauk County Obituaries I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site consitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The record precipitation total on April 4 was 1.37 inches in 1892.

For the meteorological spring of March through May, Madison has received 0.97 inches of precipitation, 1.64 inches below normal.

Since Jan. 1, Madison has received 6.47 inches of precipitation, 1.18 inches above normal.

Snowfall totals stayed at a trace for the month, 2.8 inches for spring, 4.8 inches below normal, and 54.3 inches for the snow season, 5.6 inches above normal.

The record snowfall on April 4 was 2.1 inches in 1977.