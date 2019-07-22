Parts of Wisconsin continue to recover from destructive weekend storms that included up to nine tornadoes Friday night into Saturday morning.
No one was killed, but two injuries were reported in Trempealeau County.
We Energies reported that nearly 21,000 remain without power Monday morning due to one of the most powerful storms to hit the Fox Valley in two decades. Power has been restored to more than 80,000 customers since Friday night.
We Energies said the storms caused so much damage that it will have to rebuild part of its network, and customers in that area could be without power for days.
About 30,500 Wisconsin Public Service customers remain without service with 8,850 in Green Bay. Nearly 4,300 Alliant Energy customers remain without power on Monday.
Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools have canceled summer school classes Monday because of a lack of power.
While the Associated Press reported that the National Weather Service confirmed three tornadoes Friday night and one Saturday morning, FOX6Now.com reported that the Weather Service confirmed nine tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin from Friday evening through Saturday morning.
The station reported that the tornadoes were all EF0 and EF1 and happened in Oneida County, Lincoln County, Marathon County, Trempealeau County, Jackson County, Waupaca County, and Outagamie County, where there were three on Saturday morning.
Gov. Tony Evers on Sunday declared a state of emergency due to the severe storms.