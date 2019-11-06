Although the official start of winter still is weeks away, the third snowstorm of the season for south-central Wisconsin could be another record-setter.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect along and north of a line from Fond du Lac to Portage to Lone Rock Wednesday morning, and from Mineral Point and Madison to Milwaukee, West Bend and Sheboygan through 9 p.m. The advisory excludes the counties of Lafayette, Green, Rock and Walworth.
Snow totals will range from 1 to 2 inches closer to the Illinois border to 3 to 6 inches across most of the rest of south-central and southeast Wisconsin, according to the National Weather Service.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a trace to 2 inches of snow south of the Madison area, 2 to 4 inches in the Madison area, and 3 to 5 inches north of the Madison area.
The record for snowfall in Madison on Nov. 6 is 4.5 inches in 1990.
Last Thursday, 4 inches of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport, setting Madison records for most snow for Oct. 31 and any October day, while the 8.1 inches for October set a record for the month. The 1 inch that fell on Oct. 28 also was a record for that date.
The Weather Service said the snow may be heavy at times Wednesday morning, which could cause slippery road conditions, with the temperature at 7 a.m. just under freezing at 30.
The latest road conditions for Wisconsin are available by calling 511 or going to the state's 511 website.
Charlie Romines, Madison Streets Superintendent, said in a statement that crews were dispatched to the salt routes overnight when the snow began to accumulate on roads. The salt routes will be maintained through the day, and additional trucks will be dispatched to spread sand for traction in residential areas.
Once the storm moves out, near record cold temperatures are expected Thursday night into Friday morning, with lows expected between 10 and 15 degrees, the Weather Service said. Another round of very cold temperatures is forecast for Monday morning through Tuesday night.
In Madison on Wednesday, look for 1 to 3 inches of snow during the day and less than a half-inch Wednesday night, with a high near 34 and overnight low around 17, southeast winds at 5 to 10 miles per hour turning out of the north in the afternoon and blowing at 10 to 15 mph overnight.
Thursday should be sunny, with a high near 29 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph, followed by an overnight low plunging to around 11.
The normal high is 49 and the normal low 32 for Madison.
The Weather Service forecasts mostly quiet and cold weather into the middle of next week, with just a 30 percent chance for rain and snow Saturday night into Sunday.
Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Friday and Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, partly sunny Monday, and mostly sunny Tuesday, with highs near 29, 39, 34, 22 and 21, and lows Friday night through Monday night around 24, 36, 12 and 9.
Tuesday’s high in Madison was 35 at 3:16 p.m., 15 degrees below the normal high and 36 degrees below the record high of 71 for Nov. 5, set in 1924 and 2008.
Tuesday’s low in Madison was 29 at 11:59 p.m., 4 degrees below the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of zero for Nov. 5, set in 1951.
Officially, a trace of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, leaving Madison’s November precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) at 0.28 inches, 0.13 inches below normal. For meteorological fall (September through November), Madison has received 12.92 inches of precipitation, 6.98 inches above normal. For the year, Madison has received 42.51 inches of precipitation, 11.75 inches above normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Nov. 5 is 1.14 inches in 2005.
Officially, a trace of snow was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Tuesday, keeping Madison’s November total at 0.4 inches, 0.2 inches above normal. For meteorological fall (September through November) and the snow season (since July 1), Madison’s total stayed at 8.5 inches, 7.8 inches above normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Nov. 5 is 2.3 inches in 1990.