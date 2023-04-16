Up to four inches of snow could fall in the Madison area early Monday as blissful warm temperatures give way to rain and gloom in the days ahead.
The first day of the Dane County Farmers’ Market on the Capitol Square is always a crapshoot. But on Saturday, the weather odds were in favor of the vendors and throngs of customers who came toting their cloth bags and wearing sandals and shorts for their counterclockwise stroll on sidewalk lined with produce, baked goods, cheese, plants and flowers.
The heaviest snow is expected to fall between midnight and 4 a.m. Monday, putting Madison under a mid-April winter weather advisory until 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.
Between 2 and 4 inches of snow are expected, the weather service said.
Temperatures will sit in the mid-30s for most of Monday before falling into the mid-20s in the evening. Those colder temperatures will be accompanied by wind gusts reaching 30 mph, the weather service said.
Tuesday is expected to be sunny with highs in the 40s before expected rain on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.
Photos: First day of the Dane County Farmers Market on the Square
Laila Jenkins hands out samples of spinach at the Snug Haven Farm booth during the first day of the Dane County Farmers’ Market on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, April 15, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Josey Chu, left, owner of Madame Chu, sets out samples of of baked tapioca cake and crepes filled with coconut for passersby, including UW-Madison students Ashton Lee and Pahoua Thor, during Saturday's 2023 opener of the Dane County Farmers' Market on Capitol Square. Chu is one of 20 new vendors at this year's market.
Lisa Beach helps a customer at the Son of a Beach Beef booth she operates with her husband, Andrew. The couple's farm near Monroe has been in the Beach family since 1901. Saturday was their first time selling at the Dane County Farmers' Market.
Multiple lines form for Stella’s Bakery during the first day of the Dane County Farmers’ Market on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, April 15, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Claire Frees, of Madison, with 18-month-old son, Frankie, stop by the Savory Accents booth, where she works in Verona, during the first day of the Dane County Farmers’ Market on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, April 15, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Danielle Clark, left, and her daughter, Jadalyn, set out containers of mushrooms at their booth, Clark Family Mushrooms from Orfordville, during the first day of the Dane County Farmers’ Market on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, April 15, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Patrick and Nellie Callhan, 1-year-old twins from Madison, with their mom, Molly, in background, watch a street performer as they stop for a snack break.
April and Trevor Doherty, of Poynette, help a customer at their Doherty Beef booth. It was their first time selling at the Dane County Farmers' Market, and their products included beef snack sticks, jerky and hamburger, along with pans of lasagna and beef enchiladas.
Joe Clark, of Madison, is found by his kids, Vivian, 3, and Kraemer, 6, right, as they play a game of hide-and-seek during the first day of the Dane County Farmers’ Market on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, April 15, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Aria Binz, 5, left, and sister, Riley, 3, of Sun Prairie, indulge in a cinnamon roll during the first day of the Dane County Farmers' Market.
The first day of the Dane County Farmers’ Market on Capitol Square in Madison, Wis., Saturday, April 15, 2023. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
