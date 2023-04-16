Up to four inches of snow could fall in the Madison area early Monday as blissful warm temperatures give way to rain and gloom in the days ahead.

The heaviest snow is expected to fall between midnight and 4 a.m. Monday, putting Madison under a mid-April winter weather advisory until 10 a.m., the National Weather Service said.

Between 2 and 4 inches of snow are expected, the weather service said.

Temperatures will sit in the mid-30s for most of Monday before falling into the mid-20s in the evening. Those colder temperatures will be accompanied by wind gusts reaching 30 mph, the weather service said.

Tuesday is expected to be sunny with highs in the 40s before expected rain on Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.

