Temperatures to fall and rise dramatically, but no bitter cold or major storms expected for southern Wisconsin

After wind chill values go below zero overnight, the high will be near 50 on Thursday, as temperatures rise and fall for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.

But no bitter cold snaps or major storms are expected for southern Wisconsin, as the polar vortex stays strong.

In Madison on Tuesday, look for scattered flurries before 9 a.m., cloudy skies through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 37 and west winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

The overnight low should be around 9, with west winds around 15 mph and gusting to 30 mph producing wind chill values of zero to 5.

Wednesday’s forecast features increasing clouds, a high near 24 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable, with wind chill values of zero to 10.