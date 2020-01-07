Temperatures to fall and rise dramatically, but no bitter cold or major storms expected for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After wind chill values go below zero overnight, the high will be near 50 on Thursday, as temperatures rise and fall for southern Wisconsin, according to forecasters.
But no bitter cold snaps or major storms are expected for southern Wisconsin, as the polar vortex stays strong.
In Madison on Tuesday, look for scattered flurries before 9 a.m., cloudy skies through mid-morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 37 and west winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour, gusting to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.
The overnight low should be around 9, with west winds around 15 mph and gusting to 30 mph producing wind chill values of zero to 5.
Wednesday’s forecast features increasing clouds, a high near 24 and northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming light and variable, with wind chill values of zero to 10.
The Weather Service said chances for precipitation are 40% Thursday for snow from 7 a.m. through 10 a.m., then rain; 50% Thursday night for rain before midnight, then rain and snow through 3 a.m., then snow after 3 a.m.; 30% Friday for snow before 7 a.m. and after 1 p.m.; 50% Friday night and Saturday for snow; and 30% for snow Saturday night mainly before 7 p.m.
Skies over Madison should be cloudy Thursday, mostly cloudy Friday and Saturday, partly sunny Sunday, and mostly cloudy Monday, with highs near 47, 35, 27, 30 and 37, and lows Wednesday night through Sunday night around 19, 27, 20, 18 and 23.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a possible few early and late-day flurries Tuesday, rain developing Thursday afternoon ending at night, snow possible Friday night, and a few morning flurries on Saturday.
Tsaparis said highs will range from 20 to 44 and lows from 9 to 30.
Monday’s high in Madison was 43 at 1:44 p.m., 17 degrees above the normal high and 15 degrees below the record high of 58 for Jan. 6, set in 1880.
Monday’s low in Madison was 25 at 6:37 a.m., 14 degrees above the normal low and 49 degrees above the record low of 24 below for Jan. 6, set in 1912.
No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, leaving Madison’s January and 2020 total at a trace, 0.25 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 1.52 inches, 0.47 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for Jan. 6 is 1.3 inches, set in 1885.
With no snow on Monday, Madison’s January and 2020 snow total stayed at a trace, 2.4 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 2.9 inches, 13 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 18.6 inches, 1.4 inches below normal.
Madison’s record snowfall for Jan. 6 is 11 inches, set in 1962.
