Madison could reach 40 degrees this week for the first time since mid-February, a sign that maybe we are finally getting out of the freezer.
The National Weather Service is forecasting a high of 41 on Saturday, with temperatures gradually climbing the course of the week.
We could be paying for the warmth with some rain on Saturday and mixed precipitation Saturday night and Sunday, the rain possibly causing localized flooding Saturday night.
The day-to-day outlook for the Madison area:
- Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 3.
- Wednesday: A chance of flurries after 2 p.m., partly sunny, high near 24.
- Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, low around 3.
- Thursday: Mostly sunny, high near 24.
- Thursday night: A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight, low around 14.
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, high near 33.
- Friday night: Partly cloudy, low around 20.
- Saturday: A 60 percent chance of rain likely after noon, high near 41.
- Saturday night: A 90 percent chance of rain and snow before 4 a.m., then snow and freezing rain between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m., then snow likely after 5 a.m., low around 31.
- Sunday: A 50 percent chance of rain and snow, high near 38.
- Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, low around 23.
- Monday: Partly sunny, high near 35.