Temperatures fall back below normal with no end in sight for southern Wisconsin

After a summer-like weekend, temperatures have fallen back below normal with no end in sight for southern Wisconsin: While normal highs are in the mid-60s and increasing, highs mostly in the 50s are expected for the next week, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said areas of frost may develop overnight, inland from Lake Michigan, and frost is possible again Friday night into Saturday morning.

A dip in the jet stream will lead to the cooldown, AccuWeather said.

"Many locations could see temperatures drop below 32 degrees during the overnight hours on Tuesday, posing the risk for a frost, especially in normally colder spots," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer said.

The good news is that southern Wisconsin received much-needed rain Monday into early Tuesday. Madison got an estimated 0.71 inches from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., and some areas received much more, including 2.29 inches in Waukesha, the Weather Service said.

On Tuesday in Madison, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 55 and northwest winds around 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.