Temperatures fall back below normal with no end in sight for southern Wisconsin

Next 12 Hours
After a summer-like weekend, temperatures have fallen back below normal with no end in sight for southern Wisconsin: While normal highs are in the mid-60s and increasing, highs mostly in the 50s are expected for the next week, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service said areas of frost may develop overnight, inland from Lake Michigan, and frost is possible again Friday night into Saturday morning.
A dip in the jet stream will lead to the cooldown, AccuWeather said.
"Many locations could see temperatures drop below 32 degrees during the overnight hours on Tuesday, posing the risk for a frost, especially in normally colder spots," AccuWeather Meteorologist Alyssa Smithmyer said.
The good news is that southern Wisconsin received much-needed rain Monday into early Tuesday. Madison got an estimated 0.71 inches from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m., and some areas received much more, including 2.29 inches in Waukesha, the Weather Service said.
On Tuesday in Madison, look for mostly cloudy skies, a high near 55 and northwest winds around 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.
After an overnight low around 39, Wednesday’s forecast features sunny skies, a high near 59 and northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.
There’s a 30% chance for showers overnight Wednesday into Thursday, mainly after 1 a.m. and before 1 p.m., with a low around 43 and a high near 58 under mostly sunny skies, cooled by north winds at 5 to 10 mph.
The Weather Service said chances for showers return at 30% Saturday, mainly after 1 p.m.; 40% Saturday night; 30% Sunday; and 20% Sunday night and Monday.
Skies over Madison should be sunny Friday, partly sunny Saturday, mostly cloudy Sunday, and partly sunny Monday, with highs near 60, 60, 58 and 59, and lows Thursday night through Sunday night around 40, 38, 42 and 40.
27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis also forecasts a cool week ahead, with scattered showers developing Wednesday night, a few morning showers Thursday, isolated showers possible Thursday night, a chance of rain Friday evening and night, and a chance of rain Sunday morning.
Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 58, 63, 58, 61, 56, 57 and 59, and overnight lows around 38, 42, 41, 36, 42 and 39.
Monday’s high in Madison was 68 at 12:09 p.m., 4 degrees above the normal high and 20 degrees below the record high of 88 for May 3, set in 1949.
Monday’s low in Madison was 54 at 8:47 p.m., 12 degrees above the normal low and 29 degrees above the record low of 25 for May 3, set in 1971.
Officially, 0.58 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s May precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) to 0.58 inches, 0.26 inches above normal. The meteorological spring (March through May) total rose to 3.43 inches, 2.49 inches below normal. The 2021 total rose to 5.56 inches, 3.04 inches below normal.
Madison’s record precipitation for May 3 is 1.5 inches in 1873.
Madison has had no snow in May. Madison’s record snowfall for May 3 is 4.8 inches in 1935.